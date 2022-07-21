Shin splints: what it is, causes and how to treat it

Shin shin splints are inflammation of the shin bone, the tibia, or the muscles and tendons that attach to this bone. Its main symptom is the severe pain in the shin felt when doing high-impact exercises, such as running. Despite being common in runners, it can also appear in athletes in soccer, tennis, cycling, gymnastics, among others.

The main cause of shin splints, in fact, physical exercises that have repetitive impact, but it can also be a result of exercising on uneven surfaces, lack of stretching and even genetic conditions. Thus, one of the best forms of prevention is to stretch before exercise, to prepare the muscle for physical activity, and gradually increase the volume of exercise to avoid not only shin splints but also other injuries.

The treatment is simple, being indicated to apply ice in the region to relieve the pain. It is also recommended to seek the advice of a physical therapist, as performing stretching and strengthening exercises for the leg muscles can also greatly help with recovery.

It is advised to rest, put ice on the site to relieve pain and, in more serious conditions, use anti-inflammatories and painkillers prescribed by the doctor, such as paracetamol or dipyrone. The most important thing is not to ignore the pain and keep training, as this will cause more inflammation and increase recovery time.

Physiotherapy is also important so that the result of the treatment is more effective and lasting. The physical therapist will help from:

Indication of exercises to strengthen the leg muscles;

Indication of stretching exercises;

Advice on the ideal footwear for the type of physical activity according to the tread;

Motion correction;

Gradual reintegration into physical activities.

Also, when returning to exercise, it is important to massage the muscle with ice for three to five minutes to prevent or relieve pain.

When to run again?

A return to racing can happen within weeks or months of starting treatment. This time varies according to the actions taken from the occurrence of the first symptom. If you persist in exercising even when you feel pain, the recovery process may take longer and reintegration into sport may also be difficult.

To get back to running as soon as possible and reduce the chances of feeling the pain again, it is important to stop exercising for at least two weeks, apply ice packs to the region and seek guidance from a physical therapist.

Main causes of shin splints

The common cause of shin splints is repetitive impact physical activity such as running, which is why many runners report this type of pain. Other causes that can lead to the appearance of this problem are:

Use of inappropriate footwear;

Excessive leg exercises;

Overload;

High impact physical activities;

Practice of exercise on uneven ground;

Wrong step;

Genetic factors;

Lack of stretching.

Pain can also result from fractures, local infections, and even tumors, but these causes are rarer. Usually the pain arises due to repetitive and high-impact efforts. Learn about the 6 most common causes of running pain.

To prevent shin splints it is very important to stretch to prepare the muscle for activity. It is also important to pay attention to the type of sneakers used, whether it is ideal for the type of tread, and the surface on which the exercise is performed. In addition, it is recommended to perform exercises to strengthen the leg and gradually increase the volume of exercise to avoid further injuries. Discover the best exercises to strengthen your legs.

Pain must not be ignored. As soon as you start to feel it, it is best to stop exercising and remain at rest until the swelling and pain subsides.