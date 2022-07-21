How to relieve flu symptoms in pregnancy

Influenza in pregnancy should be treated under the guidance of a doctor, with rest, consumption of plenty of fluids and a balanced and healthy diet being recommended in order to strengthen the immune system to fight the virus responsible for the infection. In addition, in case the symptoms are persistent or signs of severity are noticed, such as difficulty breathing and mental confusion, it may be recommended that the woman stay hospitalized so that she can be monitored and complications for the baby are avoided.

During the flu, it is important to adopt some precautions to avoid new infections and transmission of the virus to other people, such as avoiding closed environments and with large numbers of people, avoiding sharing towels and cutlery and washing your hands frequently, as the hands correspond to the main route of transmission and contagion of infections.

What to do

It is important that as soon as signs and symptoms of flu appear, the woman stays at rest and has a diet rich in foods that help strengthen the immune system, such as acerola, pineapple, strawberry, orange and tangerine. Discover other foods that improve the immune system.

To combat coughing, which can be very uncomfortable during pregnancy, you can drink plenty of fluids to facilitate the elimination of secretions. throat becomes dry and irritated.

The flu during pregnancy is easily fought by the body itself, with symptoms disappearing in a few days. However, during this period it is important that the pregnant woman adopts some measures not only to avoid transmission to other people, but also to avoid new infections, being recommended:

Avoid sharing food, cups and cutlery;

Avoid going to closed environments and with a large concentration of people;

Wash your hands frequently;

Avoid handshakes, kisses and hugs;

Avoid putting your hand in your mouth.

The use of medication should only be done under the guidance of a doctor, as many drugs are contraindicated during pregnancy due to the potential risk to the baby, such as Aspirin and Ibuprofen, which are often recommended in the flu, but which can interfere on the baby’s development or delaying labor.

when to go to the doctor

To avoid complications for the mother and baby, it is important to go to the doctor when serious signs and symptoms appear, such as difficulty breathing, persistent fever above 38º C, decrease in blood pressure and mental confusion, for example, being recommended in these cases. that the woman immediately go to the hospital for observation.

In the hospital, to check the severity of the infection, material is usually collected from the nasopharynx, which is analyzed in the laboratory, and Oseltamivir is administered with the aim of preventing the progression of the viral disease.

Natural treatment for the flu in pregnancy

The natural treatment for the flu is a way to complement the treatment recommended by the doctor and aims to accelerate the recovery of the woman from the relief of the signs and symptoms presented, being indicated for this to carry out nebulization with saline solution, to relieve the nasal congestion, and gargling with salt water for a sore throat or using a honey spray with propolis for the throat.

Also, consumption of lemon and honey tea can help strengthen the immune system. Watch the video below on how to prepare the tea:

Also check out a complete list of teas that pregnant women cannot have.