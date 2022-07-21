What to do to treat swollen feet and ankles

A great and simple home treatment to combat swelling in the feet is to soak the feet alternately in a basin with hot and cold water, because this increases local blood circulation and facilitates the return of this excess liquid to the blood, and the excess is then eliminated. by urine. But to complement this home treatment, you also need to lie down with your feet elevated and receive a foot massage.

This home treatment can be done during pregnancy, after the cesarean section, after having walked a lot on a very hot day, or when the foot is swollen because of a sprain or after having removed the plaster, for example.

All this step by step is well explained in this relaxed and fun video:

Here are the details of each technique:

1. Switch between hot and cold

To do this treatment against swelling of the feet and ankle, you need 2 buckets or 2 basins that fit your foot comfortably. The following should:

Put hot water in one container and cold or ice water in another; Soak your feet first in hot water, for a maximum of 3 to 5 minutes; Then soak your feet in the basin of cold water for 1 or 2 minutes at most.

This sequence can be done up to 3 times in a row, always ending with cold water. You can do this treatment 1, 2 or as many times as you want, according to your time availability.

Before putting your feet in the hot water, you should check the temperature of the water with your elbow, which should not be too hot, so as not to burn your skin. And to make sure the water is really cold, you can add some ice cubes to the water.

This home treatment should not be carried out if you have any skin wounds; when the skin is very sensitive or anesthetized or if there are many varicose veins in the ankles.

2. Rest with your legs up

To complement this home treatment, you need to lie down comfortably with your legs up, so that your feet are above the level of your heart, because this also facilitates venous return and deflates the lower limbs more quickly. It’s important to always lie on your back and put some pillows under your legs so you don’t strain your knees.

3. Get a foot massage

While lying on your back, you can ask another person to massage your feet. Massage is also a great complement that helps to deflate the feet, but it should always be carried out in an upward direction, and for this reason, you should press your feet in the direction of the toes towards the legs. Applying a moisturizing cream or sweet almond oil, for example, is also an excellent way to make the massage even more relaxing. Massage each foot for about 1 minute.

What causes swollen feet

The feet and ankles can become swollen during pregnancy, after childbirth, when a person stands for a long time, in diabetes or in case of fluid retention. In addition, it is also common for the foot or ankle to become swollen when twisting the foot or after removing the cast from the foot, for example.

The main cause of swelling in the feet is gravity and so whenever a person stays in the same position for a long time, whether sitting or standing, the legs can become swollen, heavy and painful. But when there is an electrolyte imbalance in the body and the person is retaining fluids, this symptom can also manifest itself.

The lack of physical activity is also another factor that influences body swelling, so those who tend to have swollen feet at the end of the day should invest in regular physical activity regularly because this improves blood circulation and helps to eliminate excess liquids.