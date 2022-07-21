Splenomegaly: what it is, symptoms, causes and treatment

Splenomegaly is an increase in the size of the spleen that can be caused by various diseases and that requires treatment to prevent a possible rupture, in order to prevent potentially fatal internal bleeding.

The function of the spleen is to regulate, produce and store blood cells and destroy abnormal blood cells, but due to the greater capacity to store blood cells, in splenomegaly, the functioning of this organ is affected and the number of circulating blood cells decreases causing anemia, frequent infections. and bleeding disorders.

what are the symptoms

Although it can be asymptomatic, splenomegaly can be accompanied by the following symptoms:

Bruises;

Bleeding in mucous membranes, such as in the nose and gums;

Anemia;

Tiredness;

Increased frequency of infections;

Inability to eat a large meal;

Pain in the upper left side of the abdomen that gets worse when taking a deep breath.

In the presence of these symptoms and if the pain is very strong, you should urgently go to the doctor.

Possible causes

Factors that can lead to an enlarged spleen are viral infections such as mononucleosis, bacterial infections such as syphilis or endocarditis, or parasitic infections such as malaria or kala azar, for example.

In addition, splenomegaly can also be caused by cirrhosis and other diseases that affect the liver, various types of hemolytic anemia, blood cancers such as leukemia or lymphoma, metabolic disorders, portal hypertension, or blood clots in the spleen veins.

what are the risks

If not treated in a timely manner, splenomegaly can lead to complications due to a reduction in the number of red blood cells, white blood cells and platelets in the bloodstream that make the body more susceptible to infections, anemia and bleeding.

In addition, rupture of the spleen can also occur, since when it is enlarged, it also becomes more fragile and sensitive.

How is the treatment done?

Splenomegaly is curable and the ideal treatment for splenomegaly depends on the underlying cause. Thus, in the presence of an infection, treatment includes the use of medication for improvement, such as antibiotics, antivirals or antiparasitics. In cases of cirrhosis and blood cancer, for example, in which the treatment is long, splenomegaly is controlled and the priority is to cure the underlying disease.

In more severe cases, where the enlarged spleen causes serious complications or whose cause cannot be identified or treated, it may be necessary to remove the spleen through surgery, as it is possible to live healthy without this organ, however, the risk of developing infections may be increased.