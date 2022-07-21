Cardiac catheterization: what it is, how it is done and possible risks

Cardiac catheterization is a procedure that can be used to diagnose or treat heart disease, which consists of introducing a catheter, which is an extremely thin flexible tube, into the artery of the arm, or leg, to the heart. Cardiac catheterization may also be known as coronary angiography.

This type of procedure can be indicated both for the diagnosis of some heart problems and for the treatment of infarction or angina, as it examines the inside of blood vessels and the heart, being able to detect and remove accumulations of fatty plaques or lesions. in these regions.

How is cardiac catheterization performed?

what is it for

Cardiac catheterization is used to diagnose and/or treat various cardiac conditions, including:

Assess whether the coronary arteries, which supply the heart muscle, are clogged or not;

Unclog arteries and valves, due to the accumulation of fatty plaques;

Check for damage to the valves and heart muscle;

Check for changes in the anatomy of the heart not confirmed by other tests;

Show in detail, if any, a congenital malformation in newborns and children.

Cardiac catheterization can be performed in combination with other techniques such as coronary angioplasty, a technique used to unclog a coronary vessel and can be performed with an implantation of a stent (metallic prosthesis) or only with the use of a balloon, which, with high pressures, pushes the plates, opening the vase. Learn more about how an angioplasty is performed.

It can also be done in conjunction with percutaneous balloon valvuloplasty, used to treat diseases such as heart valves such as pulmonary stenosis, aortic stenosis and mitral stenosis. Also learn more details about indications for how valvuloplasty is performed.

Cardiac catheterization is done by inserting a catheter or probe into the heart. The step by step is:

Local anesthesia; Making a small opening for the entry of the catheter, in the skin of the groin or forearm at the wrist or elbow; Insertion of the catheter in the artery (generally, radial, femoral or brachial) that will be guided by the specialist doctor, to the heart; Location of the entrances to the right and left coronary arteries; Injection of an iodine-based substance (contrast) that allows the visualization of arteries and their clogged points by X-rays; Contrast injection into the left ventricle, allowing visualization of cardiac pumping.

The exam is painless. The most that can happen is that the patient feels some discomfort from the sting of the anesthesia and a passing wave of heat in the chest when the contrast is injected.

The duration of the exam varies according to the ease of catheterization of the target, being generally longer in patients already submitted to coronary artery bypass graft surgery. Normally, the exam does not take more than 30 minutes, after which it is necessary to remain at rest for a few hours and, if there is no problem, you can go home, if you have only performed the catheterization without any other associated procedure.

What care is needed

Generally, to perform a scheduled catheterization, it is necessary to fast for 4 hours before the exam, and try to rest. In addition, only medications instructed by the cardiologist should be kept in use, avoiding medications that have not been instructed, including home remedies and teas. Check out the main care you should have before and after surgery.

Generally, recovery from the procedure is quick, and when there are no other complications that prevent it, the patient is discharged from the hospital the next day with a recommendation to avoid vigorous exercise or lifting weights above 10 kg for the first 2 weeks after the procedure.

Possible risks of catheterization

Despite being very important and generally safe, this procedure can bring some health risks, such as:

Bleeding and infection at the catheter insertion site;

Injury to blood vessels;

Allergic reaction to the contrast used;

Irregular heartbeat or arrhythmia, which may go away on its own but may need treatment if it persists

Blood clots that can trigger a stroke or heart attack;

Drop in blood pressure;

Accumulation of blood in the sac surrounding the heart, which can prevent the heart from beating normally.

The risks are minimal when the exam is scheduled, in addition, it is usually performed in well-equipped cardiology referral hospitals, containing cardiologists and cardiac surgeons, by SUS or private.

These risks can occur, especially, in diabetics, patients with kidney disease and individuals over 75 years of age, or in those patients who are more severe and in the acute phase of myocardial infarction.