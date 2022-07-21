How to floss your teeth correctly

Flossing is important to remove food debris that could not be removed through normal brushing, helping to prevent the formation of bacterial plaque and tartar and reducing the risk of cavities and gum inflammation.

It is recommended that flossing be daily, 1 to 2 times a day, however, ideally, it is used after all main meals. In addition, it can be used both before and after brushing, because if the thread is carried out correctly, the result will always be beneficial for the health of the mouth.

How to floss your teeth

To correctly floss, follow the steps below:

Wrap the ends of the yarn around your index fingers or middle fingersafter separating about 40 cm of wire; Insert the floss between your teethusing the support of the index fingers and thumb, in case of winding in the middle finger, or of the thumb and middle finger, when the thread is wound in the index finger; Thread the floss through each toothhugging it in a C-shaped movement. Press one side and then the other, and repeat the process 2 times for each side, on all teeth. Also pass the floss gently at the base of the toothwhich is important to remove the impurities infiltrated between the tooth and the gum; Remove the thread, in a backwards motionto take away the rest of the dirt; Prefer to use a new part of the wire for each region to be cleanedso that bacteria and plaque remains do not pass from one tooth to the other.

Do not use too much force to introduce the wire, so that it does not hurt. Also, if your gums are frequently swollen or bleeding, it could be a sign of gingivitis, so it’s important to continue flossing, brushing and rinsing, and schedule an appointment with your dentist. Learn how to identify and treat gingivitis.

How to floss with braces

Those who wear orthodontic braces should be very careful with cleaning their mouths, as the braces retain a lot of food leftovers, so you should also floss about 2 times a day.

To use dental floss, you must first pass the floss through the inside of the arch that connects the bracketsto then hold the wire with both hands, wrap the ends with your fingers and do the entire procedure explained in the step-by-step, repeating the process for each tooth.

As floss is soft, to facilitate the passage of the floss behind the device, there is the Passa Fio, which is a harder tip, made of silicone, which helps to guide the floss to the desired region. This is the only function of the floss, because then cleaning between the teeth is normally done with dental floss.

The wire super floss It also makes cleaning your teeth easier, as the firmer rod helps a more practical passage behind the arch of the braces, and then cleaning normally with the spongy or thinner wire parts.

types of dental floss

The main types of dental floss sold in pharmacies or supermarkets are:

multi-filament yarn : is the most traditional, and there are several versions, with flavor, for example.

: is the most traditional, and there are several versions, with flavor, for example. single filament yarn : it is thinner and flatter, with greater resistance, which prevents it from breaking or fraying during use, and is more suitable for people with closer teeth who have more difficulty using the wire.

: it is thinner and flatter, with greater resistance, which prevents it from breaking or fraying during use, and is more suitable for people with closer teeth who have more difficulty using the wire. Wire super floss: it is a thread that has a firmer and more flexible part, another thicker and spongy part and a last part with the normal thread. It adapts to the opening of the teeth, being suitable for those who have larger spaces between their teeth or people who use orthodontic braces and bridges.

Each person can adapt better to a type of dental floss and, therefore, there is no one that is more recommended than the other, however it is important to seek the dentist’s guidance to know which type would be the most suitable according to the characteristics. of teeth.

How to maintain good oral health

In addition to daily flossing, to keep your mouth clean, free from disease and stains, it is important to clean your tongue after brushing your teeth, using a brush or a tongue cleaner and brushing your teeth at least 2 times a day. , using a soft bristle brush. Here’s how to brush your teeth better.

In addition, it is recommended to avoid foods rich in sugar, as they favor the formation of cavities, and consult the dentist every 6 months or 1 years for a deeper cleaning and the health of the mouth to be evaluated.

It is also important to remember that those who wear dentures or prostheses must also be careful to clean and brush them daily and, in addition, they must be well adapted to the mouth, to avoid the accumulation of bacterial plaque and the formation of wounds.

Confirm more tips on flossing to prevent gingivitis, cavities and bad breath in the following video: