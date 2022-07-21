Can a pregnant woman go to the dentist?

During pregnancy it is very important that a woman goes to the dentist frequently, in order to maintain good oral health, as she is more susceptible to developing dental problems, such as gingivitis or cavities, due to the hormonal changes characteristic of pregnancy.

Although going to the dentist is recommended, it is necessary to be extra careful, avoiding very invasive or prolonged procedures and administration of certain medications.

Dental problems that can arise in pregnancy

Pregnant women are more susceptible to gingival inflammation due to the hormonal changes that occur during pregnancy. Hormones circulate in greater concentration, penetrating the tissues and passing into the saliva, making the tissues, namely the gums, more sensitive to changes.

Progestins contribute to increased permeability of the capillaries of the gums and to the reduction of the immune response, and estrogens increase gingival vascularization, favoring bleeding, and increase the pH of saliva, favoring the increase of bacterial plaque.

In addition, changing feeding times, eating between meals, and acid erosion of teeth from vomiting can also increase your risk of developing dental problems.

All these factors create adverse conditions in the oral environment, which can lead to the emergence of:

1. Gravidarum gingivitis

Gingivitis is characterized by a bright red color of the gums, with a smooth and shiny surface texture, and there may be loss of elasticity and an increased tendency to bleeding, which is very common in pregnancy, affecting a large percentage of pregnant women.

Gingivitis usually appears in the 2nd semester of pregnancy, and can progress to periodontitis if left untreated, hence the importance of visiting the dentist. Learn how to identify the symptoms of gingivitis and how to treat it.

2. Granuloma of pregnancy

The granuloma consists of the appearance of asymptomatic thickening of the gingiva, of intense red color and with great ease for bleeding.

These thickenings usually disappear after childbirth, so they should not be removed by surgery. Only cases with excessive bleeding or impairment of oral functions, which surgery should be performed, preferably in the 2nd trimester

3. Caries

The changes that occur in pregnancy favor the appearance of cavities, which are an infection of the teeth caused by bacteria naturally present in the mouth, which perforate the enamel of the teeth, which can cause pain. Learn how to identify a tooth decay.

Safe dental treatments for pregnant women

The ideal is to invest in prevention, maintaining good oral hygiene, and visiting the dentist frequently, in order to avoid the emergence of dental problems. If treatment is necessary, it may be necessary to take some precautions, with regard to certain interventions or the administration of medication.

Can a pregnant woman receive anesthesia?

General anesthesia should be avoided, and local anesthesia preferred. Local anesthetics are safe throughout the period of pregnancy, with no contraindications to their use, with the exception of mepivacaine and bupivacaine. Although they have the ability to cross the placental barrier, they are not related to teratogenic effects. The most used anesthetic solution is 2% lidocaine with epinephrine.

Is it safe to take X-rays during pregnancy?

Radiation should be avoided during pregnancy, especially during the 1st trimester. However, if necessary, care should be taken to avoid harming the baby, such as the use of a lead apron and the use of quick films to take the radiograph.

What drugs are safe in pregnancy?

Medications should only be used if absolutely necessary. In some cases, the use of antibiotics to fight an infection may be recommended, the most recommended being penicillin derivatives, such as amoxicillin or ampicillin. In case of pain, the dentist may recommend paracetamol, and you should avoid anti-inflammatories that are not recommended during pregnancy, especially during the 3rd trimester.

Is tooth restoration recommended in pregnant women?

In the 1st and 3rd trimester, dental treatments should be avoided, except in urgent cases. The 2nd semester is the one in which treatments are more appropriate, avoiding large restorations or aesthetic treatments, avoiding waiting times and reducing consultation times. In addition, the pregnant woman should be in a position where she feels comfortable.