The paternity test is a type of DNA test that aims to verify the degree of kinship between a person and their alleged father. This test can be done during pregnancy or after birth by analyzing the blood, saliva or hairs of the mother, child and the alleged father.

The main types of paternity testing are:

prenatal paternity test : can be performed from the 8th week of pregnancy through a small sample of the mother’s blood, as fetal DNA can already be detected in maternal blood, and comparison with genetic material of the alleged father;

Amniocentesis paternity test : can be performed between the 14th and 28th of pregnancy by collecting the amniotic fluid that surrounds the fetus and comparing it with the genetic material of the supposed father;

Paternity test by cordocentesis : can be performed from the 29th week of pregnancy through the collection of fetal blood sample through the umbilical cord and comparison with genetic material of the alleged father;

Chorionic villus paternity test: can be performed between the 11th and 13th week of gestation by collecting placental fragments and comparing them with genetic material from the alleged father.

The genetic material of the alleged father can be blood, saliva or hair, however some laboratories recommend that 10 hairs be collected from the root. In the event of the alleged father’s death, a paternity test can be performed using blood samples from the deceased’s mother or father.

Collection of Saliva for Paternity Test

How is the paternity test done?

The paternity test is done from the analysis of the sample sent to the laboratory, where molecular tests are performed that indicate the degree of kinship between the people who underwent the exam from the DNA comparison. Learn more about DNA testing.

The paternity test result is released between 2 and 3 weeks, depending on the laboratory in which it is performed, and is 99.9% reliable.

DNA test while pregnant

The DNA test while still pregnant can be done from the 8th week of pregnancy through the collection of the mother’s blood, since in this period the fetal DNA can already be found circulating in the maternal blood. However, when the DNA test only identifies maternal DNA, a new collection may be necessary or it may be necessary to wait a few weeks before another material can be collected.

Normally in the 12th week of pregnancy, DNA can be collected through chorionic villus sampling, in which a sample of part of the placenta that contains fetal cells is taken, being taken for analysis in the laboratory and compared with the genetic material of the fetus. supposed father. Around the 16th week of pregnancy, amniotic fluid can be collected and, around the 20th week, umbilical cord blood can be collected.

Regardless of the method used to collect fetal genetic material, the DNA is compared with the father’s DNA in order to assess the degree of kinship.

Where to take the paternity test

The paternity test can be carried out autonomously or through a court order in specialized laboratories. Some laboratories that perform paternity tests in Brazil are:

Genomic – molecular engineering – Phone: (11) 3288-1188;

Phone: (11) 3288-1188; Genome Center – Phone: 0800 771 1137 or (11) 50799593.

It is important to inform at the time of the exam if any of the people underwent a blood or bone marrow transfusion 6 months before the test, because in these cases the result can be doubtful, and it is more indicated to carry out the paternity test by means of the collection of the Spittle.