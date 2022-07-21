Whey: what is it for and how to enjoy it at home

Whey is rich in BCAAs, which are essential amino acids that enhance muscle hypertrophy and reduce the feeling of muscle fatigue, allowing greater dedication to training and a high gain in muscle mass. The whey also contains lactose, which is the sugar in milk, which makes it an excellent rehydrator during training, suitable for those who are not lactose intolerant.

It is possible to make and use whey at home, adding it to recipes for breads, pancakes, cookies, soups and smoothies. liquid portion obtained during the manufacture of cheese, being the source of production of proteins known as whey protein, one of the most used to help in the gain of muscle mass and in the reduction of body fat.

In addition, when removing the whey, a type of white cheese, low in calories and fat, is left over, widely used in diets to control cholesterol and lose weight. Whey is also very present in curd, food that can be used in place of yogurt.

Benefits of Whey

Regular consumption of whey has the following health benefits:

stimulate the muscle mass gainespecially in people who practice physical activity regularly and in the elderly; accelerate the muscle recovery after training; Reduce muscle breakdownfor being rich in BCAAs; Help with weight lossas it reduces the production of body fat and the feeling of hunger; favor the maintenance of muscle mass during weight loss diets; Help maintain bone healthas it is rich in calcium; improve moodfor being rich in tryptophan, the precursor of a brain hormone that gives the feeling of well being; help in blood pressure controlby keeping blood vessels relaxed; Strengthen the immune systemas it contains antibodies.

It is important to remember that the consumption of whey protein supplement, available in supermarkets, pharmacies and nutrition product stores, must be done according to the nutritionist’s guidance. To better understand how this supplement works, see How to Take Whey Protein to Gain Muscle Mass.

Nutritional composition

The following table shows the nutritional composition of 100 ml of whey.

The amount: 100 ml of whey Carbohydrate: 4 g Protein: 1 g Fat: 0 g Fibers: 0 g Calcium: 104 mg Phosphor: 83.3 mg

The whey tastes sweet or sour, depending on the process used to separate the whey from the milk, and the sour whey is the one that contains the highest concentration of minerals.

How to get whey at home

The easiest way to get whey at home is by making curds, as shown below:

Ingredients:

1 liter of milk (cannot use box milk, also called UHT)

5 and 1/2 tablespoons vinegar or lemon juice

Instead of vinegar or lemon, you can use the specific rennet for curds, which is sold in the supermarket and must be used according to the instructions on the label.

Preparation mode:

Mix the milk and vinegar or lemon juice in a pan and let it rest at room temperature until it curdles. After forming the rennet clots, you must break the clots with the help of a spoon. Let it sit again until more whey is formed. To drain all the whey, the whey must be removed with the aid of a ladle, separating the solid part that was formed. If necessary, strain the removed whey through a sieve.

Rennet can also be used to make cheese and remove whey. The process is similar, but rennet is used in place of vinegar, creating a sweet whey. Also see how to make cream cheese and homemade cheese and learn about its benefits.

How to use whey

Whey obtained at home should be stored in the refrigerator and can be added to preparations such as smoothies, soups and pancakes. In soups, add 1/3 of whey for every 2/3 of water. Also, it can be used to hydrate grains like beans, lentils and soybeans, adding more nutrients to the meal.

Whey made with vinegar or lemon juice has a sour taste, while one made from supermarket-bought rennet tastes sweeter.

Whey Bread

Ingredients:

1 and 3/4 cups of whey extracted from cheese or milk

1 whole egg

1 tablespoon of sugar

1/2 tablespoon of salt

1/4 cup of oil

15 g of organic yeast

450 g whole wheat flour

Preparation mode:

Blend all the ingredients in the blender, except the wheat flour, for about 10 minutes. Pour the mixture into a bowl and add the wheat flour until a homogeneous mass. Place the dough in a greased rectangular loaf pan and cover with a cloth. Separate a small ball of dough and put it in a glass of water. When the ball rises, the dough is ready to bake in a medium oven preheated to 200ºC for about 35 minutes or until the bread is ready.

See other foods used to gain muscle mass.