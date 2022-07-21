Compartment syndrome: what it is, causes and treatment

Compartment syndrome is a disease that occurs when there is a lot of pressure inside a compartment of a muscle, causing it to swell and causing blood to not be able to circulate to some places, resulting in damage to the muscles and nerves. When blood is unable to reach some places in the muscle, it can prevent oxygen from reaching the tissues, which can cause cell death.

This syndrome can occur in the lower or upper limbs and cause symptoms such as numb, swollen, pale and cold to the touch limb and treatment depends on the severity of the injury, but in most cases, surgery is required.

Causes of compartment syndrome

Compartment syndrome can occur as a result of bleeding or swelling in a compartment of the muscle, which can cause pressure to build up within that compartment, causing blood flow to change. Also, according to the cause, compartment syndrome can be classified into:

1. Acute compartment syndrome

This type of syndrome usually occurs due to an injury, such as a fracture, crushing a limb, using a bandage or other tight object, drinking alcohol, or taking drugs to excess.

Main symptoms: The most common symptom in these cases is severe pain that does not improve even by elevating the injured limb or taking medication, and worsens when stretching or using the limb. In addition, there may also be a feeling of tightness in the muscle or a tingling or burning sensation in the skin around the affected area, and in more severe cases, numbness or paralysis of the limb may occur.

It is important that acute compartment syndrome is identified quickly so that treatment can be started soon after, often requiring amputation of the affected limb.

2. Chronic compartment syndrome

Although the reason is not yet known for sure, chronic compartment syndrome can occur due to repeated exercise, such as swimming, tennis or running, for example.

Main symptoms: In these cases, one may feel intense pain during exercise, which passes about 30 minutes after finishing the exercise. Other symptoms that may occur are difficulty moving the injured limb, numbness in the limb, or a bulge in the affected muscle.

How is the treatment done?

In the case of acute compartment syndrome, surgery is usually required, and the procedure involves cutting the muscle to reduce pressure on the compartment. In some cases it may be necessary to leave the area open to reduce swelling or even have a skin graft. In very serious cases or if the treatment is done too late, it may be necessary to amputate the limb.

In cases of chronic compartment syndrome, before opting for surgery, the doctor may recommend physical therapy to stretch the muscle, anti-inflammatory drugs, changing the type of exercise or performing the exercise with less impact, applying ice to the site after physical activity. If none of these methods work, surgery may be necessary.