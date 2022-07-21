When to do hydration, nutrition or hair reconstruction

Due to daily exposure to pollution, heat or chemical substances, as in the case of hair coloring products, the strands end up losing nutrients, becoming more porous and less resistant, leaving the hair with little shine and brittleness. Therefore, performing procedures that help to replace the nutrients lost in everyday life is important for the hair to become soft, without volume, with shine and without frizz.

There are three procedures that promote hair health: hydration, nutrition and hair reconstruction. These treatments can be done at home, however it must be done according to the characteristics of the wires at the moment. Thus, to find out which procedure is most appropriate, you can test the thread in a glass of water, in which depending on how the thread behaves, the degree of porosity can be verified and, thus, the most effective treatment.

To do the test, just put a strand of hair in a glass of water and wait to see if the strand remains floating or is deposited at the bottom of the cup, as shown in the following image:

That way, after taking the test it is possible to know which treatment your hair needs:

1. Hydration

Hydration is done when the wires are intact, that is, when there is an adequate amount of keratin, being performed as a way to preserve the structure of the wires and maintain the shine and softness of the hair.

To wash: prefer unsalted, neutral or transparent shampoo and rub mainly the scalp, letting the foam only run down the strands.

Check out other tips to moisturize your hair.

2. Nutrition

Nutrition is done with the aim of replacing vitamins and minerals that are missing in the wires, and it is recommended that it be done before hydration to ensure your results.

To wash: use pearly shampoo, suitable for dry or damaged hair, use a small amount but ensure that all strands are clean.

3. Reconstruction

Reconstruction is indicated when the wires are very porous, which happens mainly due to the lack of keratin. Thus, the reconstruction aims to restore hair keratin, promoting the health of the hair. It is important that the reconstruction is done before nutrition or hydration to ensure that the results of these procedures are perceived.

To wash: use shampoo for deep cleaning, without salt.

use shampoo for deep cleaning, without salt. To rebuild: add 1 ampoule of keratin for every 1 tablespoon of massage cream or use cream that already has proteins like keratin, creatine, arginine, cysteine, collagen, amino acids in its ingredients. Sometimes the product labels have the information that it is for hair mass replacement. Leave to act for 20 minutes, with a cap and rinse afterwards.

add 1 ampoule of keratin for every 1 tablespoon of massage cream or use cream that already has proteins like keratin, creatine, arginine, cysteine, collagen, amino acids in its ingredients. Sometimes the product labels have the information that it is for hair mass replacement. Leave to act for 20 minutes, with a cap and rinse afterwards. Frequency: use no more than 2 times a month because excess keratin leaves hair brittle.

The best way to make sure your hair gets exactly what it needs is to test it frequently, but following your hair schedule is also a great way to get beautiful, hydrated hair even if you’re using hair chemicals. See how to make a hair schedule.