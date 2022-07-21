What to do to take care of an inflamed piercing

O piercing Inflammation happens when there is a change in the healing process, causing pain, swelling and redness above normal after piercing the skin.

the treatment of piercing should preferably be guided by a nurse or general practitioner, according to the type of wound and the degree of inflammation, but general guidelines include keeping the place clean and dry, avoiding moisture and sweat, in addition to making use of anti-inflammatory drugs or antibiotics prescribed by the doctor.

Check out the main care you should have with the inflamed piercing:

6 steps to take care of piercing inflamed

If the location of the piercing is inflamed, you need to be careful, such as:

wash the place about 2 times a day, with soap and water, which can be neutral or antibacterial, and then dry with a clean towel or gauze; Avoid leaving the area wet, with sweat or secretion accumulation, wearing airy clothes and keeping the place dry; avoid friction of piercing with clothes or accessories; Clean the area with saline and cotton. A homemade solution can also be used, made with 250 ml of clean, warm water with 1 teaspoon of salt; take anti-inflammatoriessuch as ibuprofen, nimesulide or ketoprofen, for example, help to improve pain and swelling; Be careful with food, as there are types of food that can make healing difficult, such as sweets, soft drinks, fried foods and sausages. Anti-inflammatory foods can help with the treatment of piercing inflamed, like turmeric and garlic, for example. Find out which foods help fight inflammation.

When the inflammation does not improve with this care, it is recommended to consult a general practitioner, as it may be necessary to start treatment with antibiotics in a tablet, such as cephalexin, or in an ointment, such as Diprogenta or Trok-G, for example.

In case of piercing inflamed mouth, such as on the tongue or lip, in addition to these care, it is important to eat soft foods to help reduce discomfort and pain. See an example of a menu with soft foods.

Products such as honey, aloe vera or other homemade ointments should not be used, as they can accumulate dirt in the region and interfere with healing. Products such as alcohol, iodine or hydrogen peroxide, as they cause irritation, should only be used in cases of larger wounds that require dressings, guided by the nurse or general practitioner.

How to avoid inflammation

To prevent inflammation of the piercing, it is important not to rub clothes or accessories in the place, to prevent the accumulation of sweat or secretion, keeping the place dry and clean and not to enter swimming pools, lakes or the sea until the wound is healed. When cleaning the place, it is recommended to move the jewelry a little, carefully and with always clean hands, to avoid accumulation of secretions that can facilitate infection.

Furthermore, the placement of piercing should always be done in a reliable place, as the use of contaminated material can cause serious infections. See more about the correct ways to treat the piercing and prevent an infection.

How to know if it’s inflamed

After making a piercing, whether in the belly button, nose, ear or mouth, it is normal for it to have an inflamed appearance for about 2 days, with localized swelling, redness, transparent secretion and a little pain. However, some signs may indicate that an exaggerated inflammation or even an infection is happening, such as:

Redness or swelling that does not improve within 3 days

Increased red, swollen area to the surrounding skin;

Very intense or unbearable pain;

Presence of pus, with white, yellowish or greenish secretion, or blood at the site;

Presence of fever or malaise.

In the presence of these signs and symptoms, you should seek the emergency room, so that treatment with anti-inflammatories and antibiotics, prescribed by the general practitioner, can be started.