Shin shin pain when running: main causes, what to do and how to avoid it

Shin pain when running, popularly known as shin splints, is an acute pain that arises in the front of the shin and happens due to inflammation of the membrane that covers the bone in this region, often caused by long and intense running training. on hard floors.

This pain can be quite uncomfortable, and can be felt when running, walking and going up or down stairs, for example. Therefore, in the case of shin splints, it is important that the person rests to favor recovery and symptom relief.

Main causes

Shin pain when running can happen due to several factors, the main ones being:

Long and intense workouts on hard ground, such as asphalt and concrete, or uneven ones;

Lack of rest between training days;

Use of inappropriate sneakers for the activity;

Changes in tread;

Overweight;

Lack of carrying out exercises that strengthen the region;

Lack of stretching and/or warming up.

Thus, as a consequence of these factors, there can be inflammation of the membrane that covers the shin bone, resulting in pain when walking, running or going up or down stairs.

It is important that as soon as shin pain appears, people progressively decrease the training they are performing and start resting. That’s because if physical activity continues to be carried out, inflammation can become more serious and recovery time longer.

Also know other causes of pain in running.

What to do to relieve pain

To relieve shin pain, it is important to gradually reduce the intensity of the activity you are performing, to avoid injury, rest and apply ice to the site to relieve pain and promote healing of the inflamed tissue.

However, if the pain does not go away after 72 hours or if it gets worse, it is important to consult the orthopedist so that the evaluation is carried out and the most appropriate treatment is indicated. In addition to rest, according to the severity of the inflammation, the doctor may indicate the use of anti-inflammatory drugs and physical therapy sessions.

Physiotherapy for shin splints is interesting because the techniques and exercises performed during the session can help strengthen and stretch the leg muscles, in addition to promoting movement correction, helping to relieve pain and prevent new inflammation. See more about treatment for shin splints when running.

How to avoid

To avoid shin splints when running, it is important to follow your training according to the guidance of a professional, know your body’s limits and respect the rest time between workouts.

In addition, it is recommended that training is not started immediately by running, being advised that first a walk is carried out and then gradually evolves into running, as this is how it is possible to reduce the risk of shin splints and injuries.

It is also important to pay attention to the type of sneakers used, so that the sneakers are suitable for the type of tread, in addition to being interesting to alternate the type of soil on which the activity is carried out, as this way it is possible to avoid the impact on the region. always be high.