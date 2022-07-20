Congenital hypothyroidism: what it is, symptoms and treatment

Congenital hypothyroidism is a metabolic disorder in which the baby’s thyroid is not able to produce adequate amounts of thyroid hormones, T3 and T4, which can compromise the child’s development and cause permanent neurological changes if not properly identified and treated.

The diagnosis of congenital hypothyroidism is made in the maternity ward and, if an alteration in the thyroid is identified, the treatment is started immediately afterwards through hormone replacement to avoid complications for the baby. Congenital hypothyroidism has no cure, but when diagnosis and treatment are made early, the child can develop normally.

Symptoms of Congenital Hypothyroidism

The symptoms of congenital hypothyroidism are related to the lower levels of T3 and T4 circulating in the baby’s body, which can be observed:

Muscular hypotonia, which corresponds to very flaccid muscles;

Increase in the volume of the tongue;

Umbilical hernia;

Compromised bone development;

Breathing difficulty;

Bradycardia, which corresponds to a slower heartbeat;

Anemia;

Excessive sleepiness;

Difficulty in feeding;

Delay in the formation of the first dentition;

Dry and inelastic skin;

mental retardation;

Delay in neuronal and psychomotor development.

Although there are symptoms, only about 10% of babies who suffer from congenital hypothyroidism have them, because the diagnosis is made in the maternity ward and hormone replacement treatment is started soon after, preventing the onset of symptoms.

How the diagnosis is made

The diagnosis of congenital hypothyroidism is made during maternity in neonatal screening tests, usually through the heel prick test, in which a few drops of blood are collected from the baby’s heel and sent to the laboratory for analysis. See more about the heel prick test.

If the heel prick test indicates congenital hypothyroidism, the dosage of T4 and TSH hormones should be performed through a blood test so that the diagnosis is confirmed and treatment started. Other imaging tests, such as ultrasound, MRI, and thyroid scintigraphy, may also be used in the diagnosis.

Main causes

Congenital hypothyroidism can be caused by several situations, the main ones being:

Non-formation or incomplete formation of the thyroid gland;

Formation in an irregular location of the thyroid gland;

Defects in the synthesis of thyroid hormones;

Lesions in the pituitary or hypothalamus, which are two glands in the brain responsible for the production and regulation of hormones.

Congenital hypothyroidism is usually permanent, however, transient congenital hypothyroidism can occur, which can be caused by insufficient or excess iodine from the mother or newborn, or by passage through the placenta of antithyroid medications.

Transient congenital hypothyroidism also needs treatment, but it is usually suspended at 3 years of age, so that tests are carried out to evaluate the levels of circulating thyroid hormones and so that the type and cause of the disease can be better defined.

Treatment for congenital hypothyroidism

The treatment for congenital hypothyroidism consists of replacing thyroid hormones throughout life through the oral administration of a drug, Levothyroxine sodium, which can be dissolved in a small amount of water or milk of the baby. When diagnosis and treatment are made late, consequences of congenital hypothyroidism, such as mental retardation and growth retardation, can occur.

It is important that the child has his/her total and free T4 and TSH levels monitored so that the pediatrician can check the response to treatment. Check out more details about hypothyroidism treatment in the following video: