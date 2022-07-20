Hypothyroidism in pregnancy: risks, how to identify and what is the treatment

Hypothyroidism in pregnancy when not identified and treated can bring complications to the baby, because the baby needs the thyroid hormones produced by the mother so that it can develop properly. Therefore, when there is little or no thyroid hormones, such as T3 and T4, there can be miscarriage, delay in mental development and a decrease in the intelligence quotient, the IQ.

In addition, hypothyroidism can decrease the chances of getting pregnant because it alters a woman’s reproductive hormones, causing ovulation and fertile period not always to occur during the menstrual cycle. Therefore, it is important that pregnant women are accompanied by an obstetrician and that TSH, T3 and T4 are measured to identify hypothyroidism and start treatment if necessary.

Risks for mother and baby

Hypothyroidism in pregnancy can bring complications for both the mother and the baby, especially when the diagnosis is not made and when the treatment is not started or carried out correctly. The baby’s development is completely dependent, especially in the first 12 weeks of pregnancy, on the thyroid hormones produced by the mother. Thus, when a woman has hypothyroidism, there is an increased risk of consequences and complications for the baby, the main ones being:

Cardiac changes;

Delay in mental development;

Decreased intelligence quotient, IQ;

Fetal distress, which is a rare condition characterized by decreased oxygen supply to the baby, interfering with the baby’s growth and development;

Low weight at birth;

Speech change.

In addition to having risks for the baby, a woman with unidentified or treated hypothyroidism is at greater risk of developing anemia, placenta previa, having postpartum bleeding, preterm delivery and having preeclampsia, which is a condition that tends to start from 20 weeks of gestation and causes high blood pressure in the mother, which can affect the proper functioning of the organs and cause miscarriage or premature birth. See more about preeclampsia and how to treat it.

Can hypothyroidism make pregnancy difficult?

Hypothyroidism can make pregnancy difficult because it can change the menstrual cycle and influence ovulation, and in some cases the egg may not be released. This is because thyroid hormones influence the production of female sex hormones, which are responsible for a woman’s menstrual cycle and fertility.

So, to get pregnant even with hypothyroidism, you should keep the disease well controlled, doing blood tests to assess hormone levels and correctly doing the treatment recommended by the doctor.

By controlling the disease, the hormones of the reproductive system are also more controlled and, after about 3 months, it is possible to get pregnant normally. However, it is necessary to continue having regular blood tests to assess the need to adjust the drugs and their doses.

In addition, in order for pregnancy to be possible, it is important that the woman checks whether her menstrual cycle has become more or less regular and, with the help of the gynecologist, identify the fertile period, which corresponds to the period in which there is a greater probability of getting pregnant. pregnancy. Find out when your fertile period is by taking the following test:

how to identify

In most cases, pregnant women already have hypothyroidism before pregnancy, but prenatal tests help to detect the disease in women who did not have symptoms of the problem.

To diagnose the disease, blood tests should be performed that assess the amount of thyroid hormones in the body, with TSH, T3, T4 and thyroid antibodies and, in positive cases, the analysis should be repeated every 4 or 8 weeks. throughout pregnancy to maintain control of the disease.

How should the treatment be?

If the woman already has hypothyroidism and plans to become pregnant, she should keep the disease well controlled and undergo blood tests every 6 to 8 weeks from the first trimester of pregnancy. woman to follow the recommendations of the obstetrician or endocrinologist.

When the disease is discovered during pregnancy, the use of thyroid hormone replacement drugs should begin as soon as the problem is identified, and the analysis should also be repeated every 6 or 8 weeks to readjust the dose.

Postpartum hypothyroidism

In addition to the gestation period, hypothyroidism can also appear in the first year after delivery, especially after 3 or 4 months of the baby’s birth. This is due to changes in the woman’s immune system, which starts to destroy thyroid cells. In most cases, the problem is transient and resolves within 1 year of postpartum, but some women develop permanent hypothyroidism, and all of them have a greater chance of having the problem again in a future pregnancy.

Thus, attention should be paid to the symptoms of the disease and blood tests should be carried out to assess the functioning of the thyroid during the first year after delivery. So, see what the symptoms of hypothyroidism are.

