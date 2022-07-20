Rhodiola rosea: what is it for and how to take it

THE Rhodiola rosea, also known as golden root or golden root, it is a medicinal plant that is known as “adaptogenic”, that is, it is able to “adapt” the functioning of the body, helping to increase physical resistance, reduce the effects of stress and , even improve brain function.

In addition, this plant is also traditionally used to help treat colds, anemia, sexual impotence, poor memory, depression, anxiety, muscle pain and mental fatigue.

THE Rhodiola rosea It can be bought in natural products stores, compounding pharmacies and some street markets, normally in the form of capsules with the dry extract.

Some of the benefits, with greater evidence, that the Rhodiola rosea features for health include:

1. Reduces stress and anxiety

One of the most important effects of Rhodiola rosea is its ability to lessen the effect of stress and anxiety. This is because the plant contains compounds that seem to promote a moderate increase in endorphins, providing a feeling of well-being, which also contributes to the improvement of mood in depression.

2. Decreases tiredness and fatigue

Although the exact reason why this happens is not yet known, several studies prove that this plant reduces fatigue, increasing performance in both physical and mental tasks.

3. Stimulates memory and concentration

In some investigations, in addition to reducing stress and fatigue, the Rhodiola rosea also demonstrated ability to improve memory, concentration and learning ability.

This effect may be related to an increased blood supply to the brain, which can improve information processing and perception.

Watch the following video and see other supplements that help improve memory and concentration:

4. Protects the cardiovascular system

THE Rhodiola rosea It has a strong antioxidant action that reduces the damage caused by oxidative stress, leading to an improvement in cardiovascular health.

In addition, as the plant also helps to reduce stress, anxiety and fatigue, it also acts indirectly on heart rate and blood pressure.

5. Strengthens the immune system

By helping to reduce stress levels and having strong antioxidant action, Rhodiola rosea can be used to strengthen the immune system and boost immunity, fighting off mild infections like the cold or flu.

Some studies point out that regular use of this plant can even increase natural killer cells and improve T-cell immunity, which can end up helping the body protect itself against mutations, toxins and other harmful chemicals, and can therefore be a good ally in the treatment of cancer. However, more investigations are needed.

6. Improves sleep quality

And studies done at high altitudes, this plant has contributed to improving sleep disorders, regulating sleep-wake cycles and improving sleep quality in general, without producing the negative effects.

7. Regulates blood sugar levels

The use of infusion Rhodiola rosea seems to be able to increase the number of glucose transporters, causing the blood to be directed into the cells, in order to be used, instead of staying in the bloodstream.

In addition, other studies also indicate that this plant can decrease the absorption of carbohydrates, which makes it easier for the body to keep glucose levels well controlled.

How to take

THE Rhodiola rosea It is mainly used in the form of capsules and the recommended dose depends on the percentage of dry extract contained in the drug, generally varying between 100 and 600 mg per day, preferably taken in the morning.

In addition, it can also be ingested through tea, which can be prepared as follows:

Golden Root Infusion: put 1 teaspoon of plant root in a cup of boiling water, let it rest for 4 hours, strain and drink up to 2 times a day.

Possible side effects

As an adaptogenic plant, Rhodiola rosea is normally well tolerated and therefore no side effects are known.

who shouldn’t take

Golden root is contraindicated in states of arousal and should not be used by children, pregnant women, nursing mothers or patients with a known history of allergy to any of the components of the plant.