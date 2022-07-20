Remedy for ringworm: ointments, lotions and pills

The main remedies indicated to treat ringworm of the skin, nails, scalp, feet and groin are antifungals in the form of ointments, creams, lotions, sprays, shampoo or medicated nail polish, although in some cases the use of pills is necessary. There are several options, and some of the most used include terbinafine, fluconazole, clotrimazole, miconazole or itraconazole, for example.

The treatment of mycosis must be guided by the doctor according to the type of mycosis and the severity of the lesions formed, and usually lasts about 1 to 4 weeks, however, it can last for months in cases of mycosis of the scalp or nails, for example.

The most common mycoses that affect people are known as ringworm, mycosis of the nail, chilblains, candidiasis, white cloth or mycosis of the groin, for example, and they are all caused by fungi that live in the environment and can cause skin lesions when they manage to escape. the body’s protective barriers. Learn what are the main types of skin ringworm and how to identify.

The main remedies for ringworm are:

1. Ointments, creams and solutions

Ointments, creams or solutions for ringworm have antifungal action that help eliminate the fungus, relieving symptoms such as intense itching, redness or peeling of the skin, and can be used for ringworm on the feet, groin, armpits, trunk or neck. , such as candidiasis, white cloth, chilblains, impingem or pityriasis versicolor, for example.

Some of the ointments, creams or solutions used to treat ringworm are:

Clotrimazole 1% cream, solution or lotion (Canesten or Clotrimix);

1% cream, solution or lotion (Canesten or Clotrimix); terbinafine 1% cream or solution (Lamisilate or Funtyl);

1% cream or solution (Lamisilate or Funtyl); Amorolfine 2.5% cream (Loceryl);

2.5% cream (Loceryl); Ciclopirox olamine 1% cream or lotion (Loprox or Mycolamine);

1% cream or lotion (Loprox or Mycolamine); ketoconazole 2% cream (Nizoral or Ketonax);

2% cream (Nizoral or Ketonax); miconazole 2% cream, spray, lotion or powder (Vodol);

oxiconazole 1% cream or lotion (Oxipelle);

1% cream or lotion (Oxipelle); Fenticonazole cream solution or spray (Fentizol).

These creams, ointments or solutions should always be used as directed by your doctor, but generally should be applied 1 to 2 times a day for at least 2 weeks or for as long as your doctor prescribes.

These remedies should be applied to the affected skin area and at least 2 cm beyond the edges of the ringworm and after application it is important to let the skin absorb all the product before dressing or putting on shoes.

It is important to continue treatment to completion, even if symptoms improve within 1 to 2 weeks, to prevent the infection from returning.

2. Antifungal pills

Antifungal tablets can be recommended by the dermatologist when the area affected by ringworm is very large, in cases of ringworm on the nail, or when the person has a problem that affects the immune system, for example.

In these cases, the dermatologist may recommend only the use of pills, such as:

fluconazole 150 mg capsules (Zoltec or Triazole);

150 mg capsules (Zoltec or Triazole); Itraconazole 100 mg capsules (Sporanox or Itraspor);

100 mg capsules (Sporanox or Itraspor); terbinafine 250 mg tablets or capsules (Zior or Funtyl).

The dosage depends on the affected region and the extent of the lesions, and must be determined by the physician.

3. Antifungal shampoos

Antifungal shampoos can be indicated for ringworm on the scalp or beard, to help eliminate the fungus and prevent the transmission of ringworm to other people or to other areas of the body.

The main antifungal shampoos that can be indicated by the dermatologist are:

ketoconazole 20mg/mL (Lozan, Medicasp or generic);

20mg/mL (Lozan, Medicasp or generic); Ciclopirox olamine 1.5% (Stiprox or Glenmark Celamine Zinc Anti-Dandruff Shampoo).

These shampoos should be applied to the scalp or beard, leaving it on for 5 to 10 minutes, or rinsing it off immediately, depending on the type of shampoo recommended by the doctor.

To avoid drying the skin, you can use a moisturizing shampoo after using antifungal shampoos.

4. Medicated enamel

The medicated nail polish is indicated by the dermatologist in the case of mycosis on the toenails or hands, as it has an antifungal action that helps to eliminate the fungus on the nail.

The medicated nail polishes that can be indicated by the doctor are:

Amorolfine 5% (Loceryl);

5% (Loceryl); Clotrimazole 10 mg/g (Clotrimix);

10 mg/g (Clotrimix); Ciclopirox olamine 80 mg/g (Mycolamine).

Nail polish should be applied to the affected fingernails or toenails once or twice a week, and the duration of treatment depends on the severity, location and speed of nail growth, and can be up to 6 months for fingernails. and 9 to 12 months for toenails. See other treatment options for nail fungus.

home remedies options

Some home remedy options for ringworm are sage tea or tea tree oil, as they have antifungal properties, which can be useful to complement the treatment indicated by the doctor, but these home remedies should not be used exclusively to treat any type of condition. ringworm.

The use of these or any other home remedy should not replace the remedies prescribed by the doctor, it is just a way to help relieve symptoms more quickly. Learn how to prepare home remedies for ringworm.

Care during the treatment of ringworm

Some precautions during the treatment of ringworm are important to help fight ringworm and facilitate recovery, such as:

Keep the area clean and dry;

Avoid staying with wet or damp clothes or shoes;

Do not share clothes or shoes;

Avoid walking barefoot in public places, especially those with higher humidity, such as saunas and bathrooms.

In addition, it is necessary to observe if the animals in the house have lesions suggestive of ringworm, as it is possible that they are transmitting fungi, which will cause new infections in the future.