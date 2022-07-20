Montessori Method: what it is, how to prepare the room and benefits

The Montessori method is a form of education developed in the 20th century by Dr. Maria Montessori, whose main objective is to give children exploratory freedom, making them able to interact with everything in their environment, in a safe way, which ends up stimulating their growth, development and independence.

To achieve these goals, one of the most important parts of the Montessori method is creating a safe environment, which should start in the bedroom. Unlike common baby rooms, the Montessori room has simple storage, a very low bed and furniture at the height of the child, which allows him to be constantly stimulated and to feel free to play, concentrate or sleep, without having to constant help from an adult to reach objects, for example.

In addition to the bedroom and home, the Montessori method can also be applied at school, and there are already some Montessori schools that seek to encourage children to learn according to the concepts developed by Dr. Maria Montessori and other collaborators.

5 Steps to Having a Montessori Room

Although the idea of ​​a Montessori-inspired bedroom is quite simple, it is sometimes difficult to find inspiration and creativity. So, to facilitate the task of designing and building a room of this type, there are some fundamentals:

1. Not using a crib

Cribs are usually very high and, therefore, the child is dependent on the parents to reach their own bed. Thus, the ideal is that the bed is at a low level, preferably leaning against the floor so that, if the child falls out of bed during the night, there is no risk of getting hurt.

A good option to make a Montessori bed is to place the mattress directly on the floor or use a futon or tatami mat, for example. So the child can get out of bed when they wake up, explore the room and play. It is also always recommended to use pillows to limit space and prevent accidental falls.

2. Downscale the room

The decoration of the room can be done in a similar way to the usual, however, it is best that the furniture is suitable for children, that is, that they have a smaller size to facilitate their access. Also, full-sized furniture can create anxiety in the child, who feels very small and vulnerable, even inside their room.

So, some tips are to use small, low chairs and tables, hang art and mirrors at eye level with the child, and use shelves that are only 2 or 3 levels high. For storing toys, the best options are small boxes or chests without a lid.

3. Make a simple decoration

Strong and bright colors are great for encouraging the child to play, however, in the bedroom, it is important to opt for more neutral colors and pastel tones that promote peace and relaxation. Some tones to paint the room include baby blue, light pink or beige, for example.

Gradually, elements with more color and patterns can be added to the room, as the child grows and is curious about brighter colors.

In addition to the colors of the room, you should also avoid the accumulation of objects, opting for a cleaner look. One option to free up more space is to use furniture and objects with more than one function. For example, the toy box can have a lid and act as a stool, and can be stored under the table to save space.

4. Use wood whenever possible

Wood is a material that helps retain heat and is pleasant to the touch, so it should be used whenever possible, on furniture and objects, but also on the floor, so that the child can walk around barefoot without major changes. of temperature.

5. Ensure baby’s safety

Since the child will have complete freedom to explore the room, safety is a fundamental point when thinking about the room. Thus, some important points to ensure security are:

cover the sockets the bedroom with its own protections for children;

the bedroom with its own protections for children; Avoid using furniture with corners preferring those with round corners or protecting existing corners;

preferring those with round corners or protecting existing corners; Using floor mats to prevent the baby from getting hurt if it falls;

to prevent the baby from getting hurt if it falls; Placing fixed bars on the wallso that the places are safe for the baby to hold while trying to walk;

It is also recommended not to use objects that can break, such as glass or porcelain, as they can leave sharp pieces on the floor. Thus, mirrors, while important for the child to know themselves, should always be kept out of reach, at least until the child is old enough to recognize the danger of breaking the mirror.

Main benefits of the Montessori method

The benefits of this method are mainly related to the child’s development, helping them to:

Identify your own limits;

Identify own skills and abilities;

Develop order, coordination and concentration;

Stimulate independence and creativity.

In addition, the Montessori room is a very safe space that allows the child to create a greater sense of confidence and calm, avoiding feelings of anxiety and low self-esteem, common in growing up.