Rotavirus: what it is, main symptoms and treatment

Rotavirus infection is called rotavirus and is characterized by severe diarrhea and vomiting, especially in infants and young children between 6 months and 2 years of age. Symptoms usually appear suddenly and last for about 8 to 10 days.

Because it causes diarrhea and vomiting, it is important that measures are taken to prevent the child from becoming dehydrated, especially by increasing fluid consumption. In addition, it is not recommended to give the child food or medicine that binds the intestines before the first 5 days of diarrhea because the virus must be eliminated through the feces, otherwise the infection may worsen.

Diarrhea caused by rotavirus is very acidic and, therefore, can make the entire intimate region of the baby very red, with greater ease of diaper rash. Thus, for each episode of diarrhea, the most appropriate thing is to remove the diaper, wash the baby’s intimate parts with water and moisturizing soap and put on a clean diaper.

main symptoms

Symptoms of rotavirus infection usually appear suddenly and are more severe the younger the child is, due to the immaturity of the immune system. The most characteristic symptoms include:

vomiting;

Intense diarrhea, with a bad egg smell;

High fever between 39 and 40ºC.

In some cases there may be only vomiting or only diarrhea, however the treatment should be started as soon as possible, because both vomiting and diarrhea can favor the dehydration of the child in a few hours, leading to the appearance of other symptoms such as dry mouth, chapped lips and sunken eyes.

How to confirm the diagnosis

Diagnosis of rotavirus infection is usually made by a pediatrician by evaluating symptoms, but a stool test may also be ordered to confirm the presence of the virus.

How do you get rotavirus?

Rotavirus transmission happens very easily, and the infected child can contaminate other children even before showing symptoms and up to 2 months after the infection has been controlled. The virus can survive several days outside the body and is very resistant to soaps and disinfectants.

In addition to fecal-oral transmission, rotavirus can be transmitted through contact between an infected person and a healthy person, through contact with contaminated surfaces, or through ingestion of rotavirus-contaminated water or food.

There are many types or strains of rotavirus, and children up to 3 years of age can have the infection several times, although the following are weaker. Even children who are vaccinated against rotavirus can develop the infection, although they have milder symptoms. The rotavirus vaccine is not part of the Ministry of Health‘s basic vaccination schedule, but it can be administered after a pediatrician’s prescription. Know when to give the rotavirus vaccine.

How is the treatment done?

Treatment for Rotavirus infection can be done with simple measures that ensure that the child does not become dehydrated because there is no specific treatment for this virus. To lower the fever, the pediatrician can prescribe Paracetamol or Ibuprofen, in interspersed doses.

Parents should take care of the child by offering water, fruit juice, tea and light meals such as soup or baby food to ensure that the child receives vitamins, nutrients and minerals so that they can recover faster. However, it is important to offer liquids and food in small amounts so that the child does not vomit soon afterwards.

It is also important to adopt measures that reduce the risk of infection, such as always washing your hands after using the toilet and before preparing food, in addition to taking care of personal and domestic hygiene, not using water from rivers, streams or wells that are possibly contaminated food and protect food and kitchen areas from animals.

signs of improvement

Signs of improvement usually appear after the 5th day, when episodes of diarrhea and vomiting begin to subside. Gradually, the child begins to become more active and is more interested in playing and talking, which may indicate that the concentration of virus is decreasing and that is why he is getting cured.

The child can return to school or day care after spending 24 hours eating normally without any episodes of diarrhea or vomiting.

when to go to the doctor

It is important that the child is taken to the pediatrician when he presents:

Diarrhea or bloody vomiting;

Much drowsiness;

Refusal of any type of liquid or food;

Chills;

Convulsions due to high fever.

In addition, it is recommended to take the child to the doctor when signs and symptoms of dehydration are verified, such as dry mouth and skin, lack of sweat, dark circles in the eyes, constant low fever and decrease in heart rate. Here’s how to recognize the signs and symptoms of dehydration.