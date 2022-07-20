Rotavirus vaccine: what is it for and when to take it

The Attenuated Live Human Rotavirus Vaccine, sold commercially under the name RRV-TV, Rotarix or RotaTeq, is intended to protect children from the gastroenteritis that causes diarrhea and vomiting caused by Rotavirus infection.

This vaccine is used to prevent Rotavirus infections, as when the child receives the vaccine their immune system is stimulated to produce antibodies against the most common types of Rotavirus. These antibodies will protect the body against future infections, however they are not 100% effective, although they are very useful in decreasing the intensity of symptoms, which ends up being of great help because Rotavirus causes intense diarrhea and vomiting.

what is it for

The rotavirus vaccine is given to prevent infection with rotavirus, which is a virus belonging to the family Reoviridae and which causes severe diarrhea mainly in children between 6 months and 2 years.

Prevention of rotavirus infection should be done as indicated by the pediatrician, otherwise the baby’s life may be at risk, as in some cases the diarrhea is so severe that it can result in severe dehydration within a few hours. Symptoms of rotavirus can last between 8 and 10 days and there can be intense diarrhea, with a strong and acidic odor, which can leave the baby’s intimate region red and sensitive, in addition to belly pain, vomiting and high fever, usually between 39 and 40ºC. . Learn to recognize the symptoms of rotavirus infection.

How to take

The rotavirus vaccine is administered orally, in the form of a drop, and can be classified as monovalent, when it contains only one type of attenuated rotavirus, or pentavalent, when it consists of the five types of rotavirus with low activity.

The monovalent vaccine is usually administered in two doses and the pentavalent in three, being indicated from the 6th week of life:

1st dose : The first dose can be taken from the 6th week of life until the age of 3 months and 15 days. It is usually recommended that the baby takes the first dose at 2 months;

: The first dose can be taken from the 6th week of life until the age of 3 months and 15 days. It is usually recommended that the baby takes the first dose at 2 months; 2nd dose : The second dose should be taken at least 30 days apart from the first and is recommended to be taken before 7 months and 29 days of age. It is generally recommended that the vaccine be taken at 4 months;

: The second dose should be taken at least 30 days apart from the first and is recommended to be taken before 7 months and 29 days of age. It is generally recommended that the vaccine be taken at 4 months; 3rd dose: The third dose, which is indicated for the pentavalent vaccine, should be taken at 6 months of age.

The monovalent vaccine is available free of charge in basic health units, while the pentavalent vaccine is only found in private vaccination clinics.

Possible reactions

Reactions from this vaccine are rare and, when they happen, they are not serious, such as increased irritability of the baby, low fever and isolated case of vomiting or diarrhea, in addition to loss of appetite, tiredness and excess gas.

However, there are some rare and serious reactions, such as frequent diarrhea and vomiting, presence of blood in the stools and high fever, being recommended in these cases to go to the pediatrician so that some type of treatment can be started.

Vaccine contraindications

This vaccine is contraindicated for children with compromised immune systems due to diseases such as AIDS and for children with allergies to any of the components of the formula.

Also, if your child has symptoms of fever or infection, diarrhea, vomiting, or stomach or bowel problems, you should talk to your doctor before starting the vaccination.