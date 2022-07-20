6 essential tips to fight cellulite

Cellulite is responsible for the appearance of “holes” in the skin, in various parts of the body, mainly affecting the legs and butt. It is caused by the accumulation of fat and also by the accumulation of liquids in these regions.

Although cellulite is related to several factors, there are small lifestyle changes that need to be adopted to help fight cellulite. Depending on the degree of cellulite, these tips may be enough to restore a better appearance to the skin, but it is often necessary to complement it with aesthetic treatments. See which are the best treatments for each degree of cellulite.

1. Lose weight to burn fat

As cellulite is fat, excess weight can contribute heavily to the problem. Just lose a few pounds to get rid of a good part of cellulite.

The ideal is to exercise 1 hour a day, 4 to 5 times a week and reduce your calorie intake.

Check out 3 simple exercises to do at home and lose belly.

2. Have a balanced diet

A healthy diet helps the body to recover its biochemical balance, creating an environment that is less favorable for the development of cellulite. The cellulite diet should contain healthy foods such as fruits and vegetables, reducing the consumption of foods rich in fat.

A good tip is to always read food labels before buying. Here are some more anti-cellulite nutrition tips.

3. Decrease your salt intake

This is recommended because salt increases fluid retention which is closely linked to the worsening of cellulite. A good strategy is to just add salt at the end of meal preparation and increase the amount of aromatic herbs such as thyme, oregano and basil, for example. Another good solution is not to put salt in the salads, a good dressing for salads is the mixture of lemon with olive oil.

4. Fight constipation

Those who suffer from constipation are more likely to develop cellulite, as the intestines do not work properly, accumulating toxins that favor cellulite. Therefore, fiber intake should be increased, food should be chewed well and snacks at night should be avoided.

See examples of fiber-rich foods to improve bowel function.

5. Improve blood circulation

This is a fundamental tip to eliminate cellulite. To improve blood circulation, it is recommended to practice daily or regular physical exercises that make your shirt sweat.

To open the skin’s blood vessels and maintain the body’s system of removing impurities, it is necessary to drink plenty of water, stay away from salt, reduce coffee and cigarette consumption and exfoliate the skin to improve circulation.

6. Try aesthetic treatments

Doing treatments such as anti-cellulite massage, velashape, lipocavitation or radiofrequency, for example, is a great extra help to fight localized fat and cellulite. These treatments can be performed 1 to 2 times for the time determined by the physical therapist who will monitor the results.

Watch the following video and see what really works to fight cellulite: