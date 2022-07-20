When cravings arise in pregnancy

Pregnancy cravings are the impulsive, almost uncontrollable urge to eat a food with a specific taste or texture, or to combine foods that are not usually eaten together, manifesting most often from the second trimester and decreasing during the third trimester of pregnancy. .

These cravings manifest in most pregnant women and are believed to be caused by hormonal changes or nutritional deficiencies, especially if the craving is for a very different food than what the woman usually eats.

In general, a pregnant woman’s wishes are not whims and should be fulfilled, as long as they are safe and do not harm the pregnancy or the baby. In case of doubt, the ideal is to consult the obstetrician and talk about the situation.

Possible causes

The causes of cravings in pregnancy are not yet known, but there are several studies that indicate that they may arise as an indirect consequence of the hormonal changes that occur during pregnancy, which, in turn, cause changes in mood, taste, smell and food preference, increasing appetite and the desire to consume or avoid certain foods.

Another theory that may be related is the fact that pregnant women may have nutritional deficiencies. Thus, a pregnant woman suffering from anemia, for example, may begin to crave more meat or chocolate during pregnancy, as a way for the body to replace the iron deficiency.

The fact that some foods contain compounds that can help alleviate certain symptoms present in pregnancy may also be related to cravings. For example, chocolate contains methylxanthines, which are compounds that help improve fatigue, and there are also foods that contain substances that help a woman relieve nausea and vomiting.

Furthermore, it is possible that the culture, culinary traditions of each country and some psychological implications are also related to the desires women have during pregnancy.

What are the most common desires?

Cravings during pregnancy are different from one woman to another, however, the most common ones are to eat sweets such as ice cream and chocolate, fruits and vegetables in general, fast food, sushi or chinese food, cereals like rice, noodles and potato.

It is important to emphasize that pregnant women should not give in to cravings that may involve the consumption of inedible substances, as they can cause health problems.

What does the desire to eat inedible things mean?

When the woman begins to feel the urge to eat foreign objects such as bricks, ashes or walls, it is a sign of a pica syndrome, which is characterized by a more serious nutritional deficiency and, therefore, it is very important that the woman is accompanied by a doctor and by a nutritionist.

For example, when a woman feels the desire to eat bricks, it may be a sign of a lack of iron in her diet, while the desire to eat ashes or wall can be a sign of a lack of zinc and calcium. In this way, according to the unusual desire of the pregnant woman, the doctor can have an initial idea of ​​the nutritional deficiency, which must be confirmed through exams.

