6 tips to improve sleep for shift workers

What you can do to improve the sleep of shift workers is to maintain a regular rhythm of 8 hours of rest, using teas that help you relax when you need to sleep, such as valerian, or taking a melatonin supplement, for example. example, which, despite not inducing sleep, helps to improve its quality, ensuring more willingness to carry out daily activities.

It is also very important to eat between 5 and 6 meals a day, doing your best to ingest the maximum amount of nutrients in each meal, but without exaggerating calories, to avoid weight gain and the risk of diabetes, which are more frequent in who have no regular hours to eat, sleep and work.

Some tips to improve sleep and quality of life for shift workers are:

1. Sleep on time

As working hours usually vary from week to week, what you can do is make a plan to know what time you should sleep, in order to guarantee the necessary rest for your body and mind. A good example of a plan is:

Work shift What time to sleep (8h) When to work the morning or afternoon shift Sleep at night, from 23.00 to 07.00. When to get off the night shift Sleep in the morning, 08:30 to 16:30. When to enter the night shift Sleep at least 3 hours in the afternoon before starting the shift When you have time off Sleep through the night if you work in the morning or afternoon

After working the night shift, it is normal that, even having slept the recommended 8 hours, the person wakes up still sleepy and remains a little more tired the next day, but this feeling disappears throughout the day.

2. Not drinking coffee 3 hours before bed

Whenever it is close to your rest time, which can be in the morning or in the afternoon, depending on the time you worked, avoid drinking drinks or foods that make sleep difficult, such as strong coffee, chocolate, energy drinks or pepper, as they make the person more awake and active.

These foods should preferably be consumed during the work shift to give more energy, but 3 hours before the shift ends, they should be avoided. See a complete list of these foods at: Foods that take away sleep.

3. Ensure quality sleep

Whenever possible, the ideal is to sleep at home and not at work, trying to prepare a dark, quiet and comfortable room, as this helps you fall asleep faster and avoid waking up several times while trying to sleep.

Taking a relaxing bath or drinking juice or tea that has calming properties can help. Good options are passion fruit juice, chamomile tea, lavender or valerian, for example. If you don’t like or don’t have time to prepare these juices and teas, you can choose to take a natural remedy in capsules that contains these ingredients.

Check out more tips that help ensure a good night’s sleep:

4. Take melatonin

Melatonin supplement is a good option to help maintain restful sleep, this supplement works by improving sleep quality, but does not cause sleep. Usually a 3 or 5 mg tablet before bedtime is enough to achieve good quality sleep, however it is important that it is indicated by the doctor, as it may interact with another medication that may be being used.

Melatonin is a good option for those who suffer from insomnia but do not want or cannot take anti-insomnia medications because they can be addictive. Learn more about the benefits of melatonin.

5. Sleep during your shift

Some professionals, such as nurses, have the facility of being able to take a nap during the shift and this is a possibility when you are very tired and work allows it. But when this is not possible, preparing in advance, sleeping at least 3 hours before starting work can help keep you awake.

6. Eat well

Proper nutrition is also important to stay awake when you need to work. Meals should be well distributed, and snacking all the time is harmful. The last meal before bedtime should be light to avoid indigestion and the feeling of a full stomach. The first meal after waking up should contain stimulating foods, such as chocolate or coffee and bread or tapioca, for example. See How it should be the diet of those who work at night.

What can happen to shift workers?

Those who work shifts may have a hard time keeping to the right times to eat or sleep and, therefore, are more likely to suffer from:

sleep problems such as bouts of insomnia or excessive sleepiness, which occur due to working hours coinciding with the usual sleep phase, which can lead to the exaggerated use of sleeping pills;

such as bouts of insomnia or excessive sleepiness, which occur due to working hours coinciding with the usual sleep phase, which can lead to the exaggerated use of sleeping pills; gastric problems that affect the stomach and intestines, such as gastritis or diarrhea, because they do not have regular mealtimes;

that affect the stomach and intestines, such as gastritis or diarrhea, because they do not have regular mealtimes; late period due to hormonal changes;

due to hormonal changes; Psychological problems such as anxiety and depression;

such as anxiety and depression; Heart diseases such as heart attack and stroke;

such as heart attack and stroke; Type 2 diabetes and obesity ;

; Cancermainly of the lung and breast.

In addition to these consequences, the lack of regular rest increases the risk of having accidents and can disrupt family life.

