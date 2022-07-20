Peniscopy: what it is, what it is for and how it is done

Peniscopy is a diagnostic test used by the urologist to identify lesions or changes imperceptible to the naked eye, which may be present in the penis, scrotum or perianal region.

Generally, peniscopy is used to diagnose HPV infections, as it allows observing the presence of microscopic warts, however, it can also be used in cases of herpes, candidiasis or other types of genital infections.

when should it be done

Peniscopy is an exam especially recommended whenever the partner has symptoms of HPV, even if there are no visible changes in the penis. In this way it is possible to find out if there has been transmission of the virus, leading to the early start of treatment.

So, if the man has many sexual partners or if his sexual partner discovers that he has HPV or has symptoms of HPV such as the presence of several warts of varying sizes on the vulva, labia majora or minora, vaginal wall, cervix or anus , which can be so close together that they form plaques, it is recommended that the man take this exam.

In addition, there are other sexually transmitted infections that can also be investigated with this type of test, such as herpes, for example.

How is a peniscopy performed?

The peniscopy is done in the urologist’s office, it does not hurt, and consists of 2 steps:

The doctor places a compress with 5% acetic acid around the penis for about 10 minutes and Then observe the region with the help of a peniscope, which is a device with lenses capable of magnifying up to 40 times the image.

If the doctor finds warts or any other change in the skin, a biopsy is performed under local anesthesia and the material is sent to the laboratory, in order to identify the microorganism responsible and start the appropriate treatment. Learn how to treat HPV in men.

How to prepare for peniscopy

Preparation for peniscopy should include:

Trim pubic hair before the exam;

Avoid intimate contact for 3 days;

Do not put medicine on the penis on the day of the exam;

Do not wash the genitals immediately before the exam.

These precautions facilitate the observation of the penis and prevent false results, avoiding having to repeat the exam.