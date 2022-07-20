Lump in the armpit: 5 main causes and what to do

Most of the time, the lump in the armpit is something not worrying and easy to fix, so it is not a reason to be alarmed. Some of the more common causes include a boil, inflammation of a hair follicle or sweat gland, or an enlarged lymph node, also known as a tongue.

However, in some cases, it can also indicate dermatological changes, such as hidradenitis suppurativa, and only in rarer cases can it indicate serious diseases, such as immunological, infectious diseases or even cancer, which is only suspected when nodules appear that grow. over time or that are accompanied by other symptoms such as fever, weight loss and night sweats.

To identify the cause of a lump in the armpit, it is recommended to look for a dermatologist, general practitioner or family doctor, so that a clinical evaluation can be carried out and, if necessary, the request of tests that help to determine the change.

1. Folliculitis

Folliculitis is inflammation of the hair follicles, which can be caused by a bacterial, fungal or viral infection in the region, or even arise when the hair is ingrown. It can cause one or several small pimples, which can be painful, reddish or yellowish, due to the presence of pus, and cause itching.

What to do: after evaluation of the region by the doctor and observation of the severity of the lesion, he may indicate anti-inflammatory drugs to reduce discomfort and antibiotics to fight the infection, which can be in ointment or pill. It may also be indicated to avoid scraping the skin until the inflammation improves.

To prevent folliculitis, it is recommended to keep the skin always clean, dry and hydrated. Find out more about what it is and how to treat folliculitis.

2. boil

The furuncle is also caused by the infection of the hair follicle, however, it is deeper and causes inflammation of the surrounding area, causing a larger, reddened lump with the production of a large amount of pus.

What to do: it is necessary to seek medical help to evaluate the region and indicate whether the boil should be drained. You can also guide antibiotics in ointment or pill, as well as warm water compresses to speed up recovery.

During the treatment of the boil, and to prevent new infections, it may be indicated to use antiseptic soap, wash with soap and water daily and after it bursts, in addition to washing clothes that are in contact with the region with boiling water. See more about boil symptoms and treatment.

3. Suppurative hidradenitis

Hydrosadenitis suppurativa of the armpit is the inflammation of the glands that produce sweat in this region, causing the blockage of the passage of sweat out of the gland and the formation of painful lumps that leave scars on the skin.

What to do: the evaluation of the dermatologist is necessary, who will indicate treatments to reduce the symptoms of the affected region, such as antibiotic creams or corticosteroid injection in the affected region. In more severe cases, surgery may be needed to remove the affected area and replace it with a graft.

Keeping the area clean, avoiding tight clothing, and applying warm compresses to the area can also help with treatment. Find out more about what it is and how to treat hidradenitis suppurativa.

4. Sebaceous cyst

A sebaceous cyst is a type of lump that appears under the skin, which contains the accumulation of sebum, and can appear anywhere on the body. It is usually not painful, except when it is inflamed or infected, when it can be painful, hot, and red.

What to do: the treatment is indicated by the dermatologist, and consists of applying warm water compresses and the use of anti-inflammatories. In some cases, minor surgery may be needed to remove the cyst.

Learn more about identifying and treating sebaceous cyst.

5. Lague

The tongue is the enlarged lymph node, which can arise due to any inflammation or infection of the arm, chest or breast region. This happens because the lymph node is part of the immune system, and can increase in size to produce more defense cells, to attack any germs that can cause problems for the body.

In most cases, the tongue is not a cause for concern, and it can arise from several causes, such as an ingrown hair, folliculitis, boil, lymphadenitis, but it can also indicate a systemic disease, such as an autoimmune disease or cancer, especially when they grow a lot or are located in various parts of the body.

The main causes include:

inflammations or infections of the hair follicles;

or infections of the hair follicles; infections such as sporotrichosis, brucellosis, cat-scratch disease, ganglionic tuberculosis, among others;

such as sporotrichosis, brucellosis, cat-scratch disease, ganglionic tuberculosis, among others; autoimmune disease such as lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, dermatomyositis or sarcoidosis, for example;

such as lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, dermatomyositis or sarcoidosis, for example; Cancersuch as breast cancer, lymphoma or leukemia.

Some signs that may indicate that the tongue is worrisome are it grows more than 2.5 cm, has a hard consistency, adheres to the deep tissues and does not move, persists for more than 30 days, is accompanied by symptoms such as fever, weight loss or night sweats or when it appears in various places on the body.

What to do: Usually, the sore disappears on its own after a few days or weeks of the inflammation resolved. The doctor’s observation will be able to assess whether it really is a tongue and whether further tests are needed to investigate the cause.

Also check out other causes of enlarged lymph nodes in the body.