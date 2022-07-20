Brazilian Natural Medicine

34 foods rich in calcium (from animal and plant sources)

Calcium is an essential mineral to improve the structure of bones and teeth, improve muscle strength and contraction, aid in the blood clotting process and maintain blood pH balance. Thus, it is important that foods rich in calcium are included in the diet, being the ideal daily amount recommended by the nutritionist.

Some of the top calcium-rich foods are milk, cheese, spinach, sardines and broccoli, for example. People with osteoporosis, or a family history of osteoporosis, should have a diet rich in calcium, as should children and menopausal women, to prevent problems related to hormonal changes and calcium absorption.

List of foods rich in calcium

Foods rich in calcium must be consumed daily so that all metabolic processes can happen correctly. Some of the top calcium-rich foods of animal and plant origin are:

Amount of calcium per 100 g of food of animal origin
Low-fat skim yogurt 157 mg
Natural yogurt 143 mg
Skimmed milk 134 mg
whole milk 123 mg
whole milk powder 890 mg
Goat milk 112 mg
Ricotta cheese 253 mg
Mozzarella Cheese 875 mg
Sardine without skin 438 mg
Mussel 56 mg
oysters 66 mg
Amount of calcium per 100 g of plant-based foods
Almond 270 mg
Basil 258 mg
raw soy bean 250 mg
linseed 250 mg
Soy flour 206 mg
Cress 133 mg
Chickpea 114 mg
Nuts 105 mg
sesame seeds 82 mg
Peanut 62 mg
Pass grape 50 mg
Chard 43 mg
Mustard 35 mg
boiled spinach 100 mg
tofu 130 mg
Brazil nut 146 mg
boiled black beans 29 mg
prunes 38 mg
boiled broccoli 42 mg
soy drink 18 mg
Brewer’s yeast 213 mg
Soya beans 50 mg
boiled pumpkin 26 mg

Fortified foods are a great alternative to increasing your calcium intake, especially when foods that are sources of calcium are not included in your everyday diet. In addition to milk and dairy products, there are other foods rich in calcium such as almonds, peanuts and sardines, for example. Check out a list of dairy-free calcium-rich foods.

Recommended daily calcium recommendation

The recommendation of the World Health Organization is that the daily intake reaches 1000 mg per day for a healthy adult, but this value may vary according to the person’s age, lifestyle and family history of diseases, for example.

Calcium supplementation is recommended in special cases of deficiency or illness and must be prescribed and guided by an endocrinologist, orthopedist or nutritionist. See an example of an osteoporosis supplement at: Calcium and Vitamin D Supplement.

When calcium consumption does not respect the daily recommendation, there may be, in the long term, the emergence of some symptoms, such as weakness in the bones, sensitivity in the teeth, irritability and cramps, for example, it is important to go to the doctor to identify the calcium deficiency and supplementation or dietary adjustment may be indicated. Know how to recognize the symptoms of a lack of calcium.

Always consult a doctor.

