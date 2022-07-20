34 foods rich in calcium (from animal and plant sources)

Calcium is an essential mineral to improve the structure of bones and teeth, improve muscle strength and contraction, aid in the blood clotting process and maintain blood pH balance. Thus, it is important that foods rich in calcium are included in the diet, being the ideal daily amount recommended by the nutritionist.

Some of the top calcium-rich foods are milk, cheese, spinach, sardines and broccoli, for example. People with osteoporosis, or a family history of osteoporosis, should have a diet rich in calcium, as should children and menopausal women, to prevent problems related to hormonal changes and calcium absorption.

List of foods rich in calcium

Foods rich in calcium must be consumed daily so that all metabolic processes can happen correctly. Some of the top calcium-rich foods of animal and plant origin are:

Amount of calcium per 100 g of food of animal origin Low-fat skim yogurt 157 mg Natural yogurt 143 mg Skimmed milk 134 mg whole milk 123 mg whole milk powder 890 mg Goat milk 112 mg Ricotta cheese 253 mg Mozzarella Cheese 875 mg Sardine without skin 438 mg Mussel 56 mg oysters 66 mg Amount of calcium per 100 g of plant-based foods Almond 270 mg Basil 258 mg raw soy bean 250 mg linseed 250 mg Soy flour 206 mg Cress 133 mg Chickpea 114 mg Nuts 105 mg sesame seeds 82 mg Peanut 62 mg Pass grape 50 mg Chard 43 mg Mustard 35 mg boiled spinach 100 mg tofu 130 mg Brazil nut 146 mg boiled black beans 29 mg prunes 38 mg boiled broccoli 42 mg soy drink 18 mg Brewer’s yeast 213 mg Soya beans 50 mg boiled pumpkin 26 mg

Fortified foods are a great alternative to increasing your calcium intake, especially when foods that are sources of calcium are not included in your everyday diet. In addition to milk and dairy products, there are other foods rich in calcium such as almonds, peanuts and sardines, for example. Check out a list of dairy-free calcium-rich foods.

Recommended daily calcium recommendation

The recommendation of the World Health Organization is that the daily intake reaches 1000 mg per day for a healthy adult, but this value may vary according to the person’s age, lifestyle and family history of diseases, for example.

Calcium supplementation is recommended in special cases of deficiency or illness and must be prescribed and guided by an endocrinologist, orthopedist or nutritionist. See an example of an osteoporosis supplement at: Calcium and Vitamin D Supplement.

When calcium consumption does not respect the daily recommendation, there may be, in the long term, the emergence of some symptoms, such as weakness in the bones, sensitivity in the teeth, irritability and cramps, for example, it is important to go to the doctor to identify the calcium deficiency and supplementation or dietary adjustment may be indicated. Know how to recognize the symptoms of a lack of calcium.