3 home remedies for low blood pressure

A great home remedy for low blood pressure is to drink orange juice with tomato, due to the good concentration of potassium that this food has. However, pineapple juice with ginger and green tea can also be a good option.

Generally, low blood pressure does not have serious health consequences, but since it can cause fainting, the fall can end up breaking a bone or causing the person to hit their head, which can end up being something serious. See what can cause low blood pressure.

So if the person has frequent drops in blood pressure or feels heart palpitations, it is advisable to consult a cardiologist.

1. Tomato juice with orange

Tomatoes and oranges are rich in minerals that help fight low blood pressure, especially when it is caused by a lack of potassium in the body. This juice can even be used during pregnancy, without any contraindication for pregnant women.

Ingredients

3 large oranges;

2 ripe tomatoes.

Preparation mode

Remove the juice from the oranges and hit the blender with the tomatoes. If the flavor is too strong, you can add a little water. It is recommended to ingest 250 ml of this juice twice a day, for at least 5 days, so that your results can be evaluated.

2. Pineapple Juice with Ginger and Green Tea

This juice is quite rich in water and minerals, which helps to increase the amount of blood and increase blood pressure. In addition, ginger is an adaptogenic root which means it helps regulate blood pressure to optimal levels, whether it’s high or low.

This juice can also be ingested during pregnancy, as it does not contain substances that harm pregnancy.

Ingredients

1 slice of pineapple;

1 handful of mint;

1 piece of ginger;

1 cup of green tea;

Preparation mode

Place all the ingredients in the blender, beat until a homogeneous mixture is formed and then drink.

3. Ginseng tea with lemon

Like ginger, ginseng is an excellent adaptogen, allowing you to regulate blood pressure when it is low. Lemon, on the other hand, helps to energize the body, improving all its functioning, including blood pressure.

Ingredients

2g of ginseng;

100 ml of water;

Juice of ½ lemon.

Preparation mode

Bring the ginseng and water to a boil in a pot for 10 to 15 minutes. Then let it cool, strain the mixture and add the lemon juice, drinking immediately. This tea can be drunk several times during the day.