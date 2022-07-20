Step by step to make a homemade hair cauterization

To do hair cauterization at home, you need a cauterization kit, which can be found in pharmacies, drugstores or cosmetics stores, in addition to having a hair dryer and a flat iron.

Cauterization is an aesthetic treatment that closes the hair cuticles, which reduces the frizz, volume and gives a more shiny and smooth appearance to the hair, which can be repeated every month or every 3 months. Learn more about capillary cauterization and what it is for.

How to do home cauterization

Although cauterization is usually performed in the beauty salon, it can also be done at home as long as you have the right products and you know the right amount of keratin, as excess keratin can make your hair harder.

The step by step to do a homemade hair cauterization is:

Wash your hair with anti-residue shampooonce or twice in a row, and remove excess moisture with a towel; Apply a hydrating mask, for your hair type, and massage the strands and let it act for 5 to 20 minutes, allowing the hair to be ready to receive the keratin. Learn how to make a homemade mask to moisturize each hair type; rinse the hair well to remove the mask and then dry with the towel; Spray liquid keratin along the entire length of the hair, from the root to the ends, and let it act for 10 minutes; Dry your hair with a hairdryer. Before, you can use an anti-thermal product for hair, to avoid the aggression of the heat; Gently run the flat iron through the hairafter dividing them into small strands to facilitate the process.

Finally, it is recommended to apply a silicone serum along the entire length of the hair, to reduce static electricity and the appearance of new hair.

What products to use

Some examples of hair cauterization kits that can be used are from the brand Keramax, Niely Gold, Vizcaya, L’Oreal and Vita A. However, it is important that the hair undergoes a professional evaluation so that the best hair care product can be recommended. according to the characteristics of the wires.

It is recommended that cauterization be done on a monthly basis, because depending on the amount of keratin applied to the hair, the strands may become more hardened and the effect of cauterization may not be visible.

As cauterization aims to promote the reconstruction of the wires, this procedure may be suitable for people with dry, weakened hair, with split ends or that have suffered aggression from chemical products, such as the progressive brush.

See other excellent treatment options for brittle hair.