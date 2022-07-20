Tingling in the head: what it can be and what to do

The tingling sensation in your head can be quite uncomfortable, but it is usually not serious and can go away within a few hours. This is because, in most cases, it is common that it arises due to migraine situations or excess stress, which can be relieved with rest.

However, there are other slightly more serious causes that can also be at the origin of tingling, such as diabetes or multiple sclerosis, which need to be correctly identified and treated.

Thus, the ideal is that whenever the tingling takes a long time to disappear or whenever it is very intense, you consult a general practitioner or family doctor to evaluate the symptoms, carry out tests, identify the cause of the problem and start the most appropriate treatment.

1. Migraine

The tingling sensation in the head and face may be present in migraine with aura situations along with other symptoms that may be present, some of them being severe headaches, blurred vision and hypersensitivity to light.

What to do: the ideal is to reduce the consumption of foods that can worsen symptoms such as caffeine, chocolate or alcoholic beverages, in addition to practicing physical exercise regularly and having a good night’s sleep and rest. However, it may be necessary to use medication to treat migraine, and it is advisable to consult a neurologist to guide the best treatment. Learn more about migraine treatments.

2. Stress and Anxiety

Anxiety crisis episodes cause the body to release hormones such as cortisol, known as the stress hormone, and this excessive release can cause an increase in brain activity, increasing blood flow in the region, which can lead to a tingling sensation in the brain. head and other parts of the body.

What to do: Tingling can be relieved by controlling breathing and decreasing stressful situations, a good night’s sleep and regular exercise also help to reduce the level of stress and anxiety in most cases. See 5 natural remedies to fight stress.

3. Sinusitis

Sinusitis is an inflammatory process of the nasal mucosa and sinuses that leads to the accumulation of fluid in the cavities and generates, as a consequence, the compression of the nerves in the face region, resulting in a tingling sensation.

In addition to tingling, sinusitis can also cause other symptoms such as a stuffy nose, runny nose and headaches. Find out more about sinusitis symptoms.

What to do: the discomfort can be alleviated with the use of saline solution for nasal wash, reducing the mucus present. However, it is best to consult a family doctor or otolaryngologist, as antibiotics and corticosteroids may be prescribed to treat the infection.

Watch the following video and find out which home remedies you can use to relieve sinus symptoms:

4. Head injuries

When an injury or trauma to the head occurs, there may be impairment of the nerves in the region or blood flow, and when this happens, it is possible that a tingling sensation in the head arises, which can affect the face.

What to do: in case of injury or trauma, it is essential to seek medical help as soon as possible. The doctor will assess the situation and take the necessary measures, such as ordering imaging tests, and starting treatment according to the cause and symptoms presented.

5. Teeth problems

Dental surgeries to remove or implant teeth can cause tingling, resulting from the anesthesia used or possible injuries to the facial nerves. In addition, other problems with the teeth, such as the presence of dental abscesses, can also cause inflammation of the tissues and nerves, leading to the emergence of the tingling sensation. Learn more about dental abscess.

What to do: usually the tingling sensation is temporary. If it does not improve in a few hours, it is recommended to look for a dentist who can prescribe the use of anti-inflammatory drugs to reduce the pain and inflammation present, thus reducing the discomfort.

6. Diabetes

The tingling sensation in the head can indicate decompensated diabetes, as it is popularly known when not treated properly. This tingling is the result of nerve damage, with the most common feeling of tingling in the extremities of the body, such as the feet and hands. However, nerve damage in the face and head is possible.

Among the main symptoms of diabetes are weight loss, feeling excessively thirsty, excessive urination and blurred vision. Find out what are the main symptoms of diabetes.

What to do: dietary reeducation is indicated, reducing the consumption of carbohydrates and fats, in addition to regular physical activity and correct use of medications prescribed by the general practitioner or endocrinologist, who may also request blood and urine tests to assess possible complications of the disease, and thus performing a more targeted treatment.

7. Multiple Sclerosis

The sensation of tingling and numbness is one of the symptoms present in multiple sclerosis, an autoimmune disease that affects the nervous system. Along with the tingling, other symptoms may be present such as muscle weakness, lack of coordination of movements, memory loss and dizziness. Understand better how to identify multiple sclerosis.

What to do: in case of suspicion of multiple sclerosis, the ideal is to look for a neurologist, who can ask for tests to carry out an accurate diagnosis and thus start the most appropriate treatment.

when to go to the doctor

You should consult a doctor, especially when the tingling persists for more than 3 days for more than 3 days or if other symptoms appear, such as:

Tingling in other parts of the body;

Total or partial paralysis of the face;

Headaches.

It is recommended to pay attention to the tingling sites and duration, as this will help the doctor to make a more accurate diagnosis. The doctor may also order tests to aid in the diagnosis, such as an MRI or CT scan of the head and face, to identify possible nerve damage, as well as blood tests.