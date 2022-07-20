Infantile anorexia: what it is, symptoms and how to treat it

Infantile anorexia is an eating disorder in which the child refuses to eat, and the signs and symptoms of this type of disorder may appear from the first moment of life. In addition to constant food refusal, the child may have a lot of anxiety, vomiting or fasting for a long time, for example.

Often, constant food refusal is a way of gaining parental attention and, therefore, insisting on eating can further worsen symptoms and lead to childhood anorexia.

It is important that the signs and symptoms of anorexia in the child are identified early, so that it is possible that the pediatrician together with the psychologist can establish the best treatment for the child.

Signs that may indicate anorexia in a child

The main signs and symptoms that may indicate childhood anorexia are:

Constant food refusal or at certain times of the day;

Fasting for a long time;

Have a lot of anxiety;

Show sadness and disinterest, which may indicate depression;

have weakness;

Vomiting after eating, in some cases;

Feeling fat, even though you’re thin.

In the presence of these symptoms, it is recommended that parents seek guidance from a pediatrician, so that the signs and symptoms presented by the child can be investigated and the appropriate treatment can be established in order to promote the child’s proper development.

Causes of childhood anorexia

Infantile anorexia itself, in which the child is already worried about not gaining weight from an early age, is closely related to the behavior and example of parents, friends and television in relation to food, especially when there are people with anorexia in the family, since it is with them that the child can learn or hear negative comments such as that food is fattening or that food is bad.

In addition, childhood anorexia can also be related to verbal abuse and aggression towards the child, or other situations in which the child starts to have an early concern with the body.

However, there are other causes of appetite loss that are more common, and may be associated with problems, such as:

Teeth growth;

Illnesses;

Irritability;

Anxiety;

Depression;

Medication intake;

Indigestion;

Afraid to try something new.

Another important cause of loss of appetite is the presence of bad eating habits in the family, in which there is no right time to eat, or when the child is used to eating only sweets. In this case, it is not anorexia itself, but a syndrome of selective eating, a situation in which the child only eats some foods, having an aversion to others. Learn more about selective eating disorder.

In addition, between 12 and 24 months, it is normal for the child to start eating much less than he did before, this being a normal condition called physiological anorexia of the second year of life. And to prevent this situation from lasting longer, parents need to let the child eat as much food as he wants, whenever he wants.

How is the treatment done?

To treat childhood anorexia, it is important that the child is accompanied by a psychotherapist, pediatrician and nutritionist, as it is necessary to identify the cause of anorexia in addition to promoting a change in the child’s eating habits. In addition, as it is a slow process and can be quite exhausting for the child, it is essential to have support and support from the family.

The use of medication, such as antidepressants, may be necessary when the child has severe depression or anxiety, and is guided by the child psychiatrist. Hospitalization may be necessary when the lack of food compromises the child’s physical health, such as anemia or difficulty walking, for example.

Treatment should be done as soon as possible, as soon as the disease is identified, because, despite being transient most of the time, anorexia can worsen and cause other more serious psychological disorders, such as obsessive compulsive disorder and severe depression.

How to make your child eat better

It is oriented to offer the child a healthy and balanced diet, however it is important to let the child eat the amount of food he wants, as a way to make him more comfortable with food. In this way, it is possible for the child to keep in mind that eating is a pleasure and not an obligation, improving the condition of anorexia.

The child should not be forced to eat, nor should the child be offered tasty but not very nutritious foods, such as ice cream, chips, cookies or chocolate after the child has refused a plate of food.

Here are some strategies to increase appetite and get your child to eat: