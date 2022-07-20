Hemorrhagic cyst: what it is, symptoms and how to treat

A hemorrhagic cyst is a complication that can arise when an ovarian cyst has a small vessel ruptured and bleeds into it. Ovarian cyst is a fluid-filled sac that can appear in the ovary of some women, which is benign, and common in women aged between 15 and 35 years, and can be of various types, such as follicular cyst, corpus luteum or endometrioma. , for example. Learn about the types of ovarian cysts and the symptoms they cause.

The hemorrhagic cyst does not usually alter fertility, but it can make pregnancy difficult if it is a type of cyst that produces hormones that alter ovulation, as in the case of polycystic ovary, for example. It usually appears and disappears naturally throughout the menstrual cycles, and usually does not require treatment, except in the most severe cases, where surgery may be necessary.

Main signs and symptoms

Symptoms of a hemorrhagic ovarian cyst can be:

Pain on the left or right side of the belly, depending on which ovary is affected;

Strong cramps;

Pain during intimate contact;

delay of menstruation;

Nausea and vomiting;

Weight loss for no apparent reason;

Signs of anemia such as weakness, paleness, tiredness or dizziness;

Breast tenderness.

These symptoms arise when the cyst becomes too large, due to the accumulation of blood inside it, causing pressure on the walls of the ovary, and are more evident during menstruation. Some types of cyst can produce hormones, such as progesterone, and in these cases, in addition to the symptoms, it may be more difficult to get pregnant.

In addition, when a hemorrhagic cyst ruptures, there may be a burning sensation or severe pain in the belly, in which case an urgent consultation with a gynecologist is recommended.

How to confirm the diagnosis

The presence of a hemorrhagic cyst is diagnosed with transvaginal or pelvic ultrasound exams, which show its location, presence of bleeding and size, which, although rare, can reach up to 50 cm in diameter.

The doctor may also order blood tests to identify whether any hormones are being produced and order weekly or annual ultrasounds to monitor the size of the cyst.

How is the treatment done?

Generally, the treatment of hemorrhagic cyst consists of the use of analgesics, such as dipyrone, under medical supervision, as the cysts tend to disappear naturally after 2 or 3 menstrual cycles.

To help relieve pain and inflammation, hot water bags, heating pads and ice can be applied to the pelvic area to stimulate blood circulation. Oral contraceptives can also be indicated by the doctor, as they can decrease the production of hormones that stimulate the growth of the cyst.

Laparoscopic surgery may be necessary in cases where the cyst is larger than 5 cm, there is very severe abdominal pain, if the cyst has malignant characteristics or if other complications arise such as rupture or torsion of the ovary.

Possible complications

When not treated properly, the hemorrhagic cyst can cause some complications, mainly rupture or torsion of the ovary. Both situations cause very intense pain in the abdominal region and represent a gynecological emergency, which should be treated with surgery as soon as possible.

Can a hemorrhagic cyst turn into cancer?

The hemorrhagic cyst is usually benign, however, there are cases of ovarian cancer that can manifest as cysts. Thus, the ovarian cysts that have a higher risk of being cancer are those that have the following characteristics:

Presence of cancer markers in the blood, such as CA-125;

Cyst with solid components inside;

Cyst larger than 5 cm;

Presence of several cysts together;

Extravasation of fluid out of the cyst;

Presence of irregular edges and septa.

The treatment of ovarian cancer consists of removing the compromised ovary, through surgery performed by the gynecologist or general surgeon. See more about how to tell if it’s ovarian cancer and treatment.