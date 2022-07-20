Symptoms of Hyperthyroidism – Tua Saúde

The symptoms of hyperthyroidism are mainly nervousness, irritability, weight loss and increased sweating and heart rate, which happens due to the increase in body metabolism that is regulated by the hormones produced by the thyroid and which, in the case of hyperthyroidism, are found excess circulating in the body.

At first, this disease can be confused with nervousness and hyperactivity due to everyday stress, which delays the proper diagnosis. However, over time the body becomes exhausted, causing a feeling of constant wear and tear.

Thus, if any signs or symptoms that are indicative of hyperthyroidism are noticed, it is important that the person goes to the general practitioner or endocrinologist for the diagnosis and treatment to be initiated, if necessary.

Signs and symptoms of hyperthyroidism

The signs and symptoms of hyperthyroidism arise due to the unregulated production of hormones by the thyroid, promoting changes in metabolism that can be verified through:

Nervousness, anxiety, restlessness;

Weight loss despite increased appetite;

excessive sweating;

Irregular menstruation;

heart palpitations;

hand tremors;

Feeling warm even in a cold environment;

Difficulty sleeping and concentrating;

Fine and brittle hair;

Muscle weakness;

Decreased libido;

Nausea and increased number of bowel movements;

Swelling of legs and feet.

Hyperthyroidism can have several causes, however it is most often related to Graves’ disease and, in these cases, symptoms such as bulging eyes and swelling in the lower part of the throat, for example, can also be identified. Learn about other causes of hyperthyroidism and see how the diagnosis is made.

Risk factors

Certain factors increase your risk of having hyperthyroidism, such as being over 60 years of age, having been pregnant for less than 6 months, having had previous thyroid problems or a family history of thyroid disease, having pernicious anemia, consuming too many foods or medications. rich in iodine, such as amiodarone, or have atrial fibrillation heart problems.

Thus, in the presence of symptoms of hyperthyroidism, especially when there is a risk factor for this disease, one should look for the doctor to identify the cause of the problem and start the appropriate treatment, which is recommended by the doctor according to the symptoms presented and blood hormone levels. Understand how treatment for hyperthyroidism is done.

Learn how diet can help prevent and control thyroid problems by watching the video below: