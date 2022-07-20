Straight and fine hair care

Straight and fine hair is more fragile and delicate, tangles and breaks more easily, tending to dry out more easily, so some care for straight and fine hair includes:

Use your own shampoo and conditioner for fine and straight hair; Put conditioner only on the ends of hair strands; Do not comb your hair when it is wet; Avoid using a hairdryer or flat iron to dry the hair, as they attack the hair strands; If it is necessary to use the dryer, apply a thermal protector beforeput it at a low temperature and keep it at least 3 centimeters away from the scalp; After drying, comb your hair, starting by detangling the ends of the hair strands and only then go through the strands to the root, as fine and smooth hair breaks more easily; After hairstyle, secure your hair in a bun or braid, about 3 days a week to protect fine hair from breaking; Moisturize your hair every 15 dayspreferring products with keratin to keep the hair strong and resistant.

Another important tip for taking care of straight and fine hair is to trim the ends of the hair strands regularly, as fine hair tends to get split ends easily.

Products for straight and fine hair

Products for straight and fine hair should be suitable for this type of hair to leave the strands lighter, repaired and hydrated, maintaining their shine.

Some examples of products for fine and straight hair are the Quera-Liso Light and Silky range of products for naturally straight hair by Elseve L’Oreal Paris or the shampoo and conditioner for smooth and silky hair by Pantene.

Another problem with straight and fine hair is that it is often prone to oiliness, so it is necessary to take double care to control this problem. See how to avoid the main causes of oily hair.