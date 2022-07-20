Subclinical hyperthyroidism: what it is, causes, diagnosis and how to treat it

Subclinical hyperthyroidism is a change in the thyroid in which the person does not show signs or symptoms of hyperthyroidism, but has changes in tests that assess thyroid function, and the need for treatment should be investigated and verified.

Thus, as it does not lead to the appearance of symptoms, the identification of the alteration is only possible from the verification of the levels of TSH, T3 and T4 in the blood, which are hormones related to the thyroid. It is important that subclinical hyperthyroidism is identified, because even if there are no signs or symptoms, this situation can favor the development of cardiac and bone alterations.

Main causes

Subclinical hyperthyroidism can be classified according to the cause into:

Endogenous which is related to the production and secretion of hormone by the gland, which is what happens when a person makes inappropriate use of thyroid medication, such as Levothyroxine, for example;

which is related to the production and secretion of hormone by the gland, which is what happens when a person makes inappropriate use of thyroid medication, such as Levothyroxine, for example; exogenousin which the changes are not directly linked to the thyroid gland, as in the case of goiter, thyroiditis, toxic adenoma and Graves’ disease, which is an autoimmune disease in which immune cells attack the thyroid itself, leading to dysregulation in hormone production.

Subclinical hyperthyroidism usually does not lead to the appearance of signs or symptoms, being identified only through blood tests that evaluate thyroid function. Thus, performing tests is important to identify the cause and assess the need to initiate appropriate treatment.

Although it does not lead to the appearance of signs and symptoms, subclinical hyperthyroidism can increase the risk of cardiovascular changes, osteoporosis and osteopenia, especially in menopausal women or people over 60 years of age. Therefore, it is important to be diagnosed. Here’s how to identify hyperthyroidism.

How the diagnosis is made

The diagnosis of subclinical hyperthyroidism is made mainly through tests that evaluate the thyroid, especially the dosage in the blood of TSH, T3 and T4 and antithyroid antibodies, in which case the levels of T3 and T4 are normal and the level of TSH is below the reference value, which for people over 18 years of age is between 0.3 and 4.0 μIU/mL, and may vary between laboratories. Learn more about the TSH exam.

Thus, according to TSH values, subclinical hyperthyroidism can be classified into:

Moderate where blood TSH levels are between 0.1 and 0.3 μIU/mL;

where blood TSH levels are between 0.1 and 0.3 μIU/mL; Severein which blood TSH levels are below 0.1 μIU/mL.

In addition, it is important that other tests are done to confirm the diagnosis of subclinical hyperthyroidism, identify the cause and assess the need for treatment. For this, ultrasound and thyroid scintigraphy are usually performed.

It is also important that people who have been diagnosed with subclinical hyperthyroidism are regularly monitored so that hormone levels can be evaluated over time and, thus, it can be identified whether there has been an evolution to hyperthyroidism, for example.

Treatment for subclinical hyperthyroidism

Treatment for subclinical hyperthyroidism is defined by the general practitioner or endocrinologist based on the assessment of the person’s general health status, presence of symptoms or risk factors, such as age 60 years or older, osteoporosis or menopause, in addition to being taken into account the evolution of TSH, T3 and T4 levels in the last 3 months.

In some cases it is not necessary to start treatment, as they may only be transitory changes, that is, due to some situations experienced by the person, there were changes in the concentration of circulating hormones in the blood, but then they return to normal.

However, in other situations, it is possible that hormone levels do not return to normal, on the contrary, TSH levels may become increasingly low and T3 and T4 levels higher, characterizing hyperthyroidism, requiring appropriate treatment. , which can be through the use of drugs that regulate hormone production, treatment with radioactive iodine or surgery. Understand how treatment for hyperthyroidism is done.