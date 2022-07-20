5 homemade recipes to moisturize your hair

An excellent homemade recipe to hydrate dry hair and restore it to a nourished and shiny appearance is to use a balm or shampoo with natural ingredients that allow intense hydration of the hair strands. Some good options of ingredients to use in these cases are honey and essential oils of rosemary, sandalwood or chamomile, for example.

In any case, it is always important to take care of the hair, such as avoiding washing the strands with very hot water and not using the flat iron frequently, as these habits can damage the hair, worsening the dryness of the strands.

1. Homemade avocado mask

This mask can be used once a week for normal or dry hair, and every 15 days for oily hair.

Ingredients

2 tablespoons of a good quality massage cream

1/2 ripe avocado

1 spoon of coconut oil

Preparation mode

Gather the ingredients and apply directly to the hair, after washing normally with shampoo. Wrap your head with a shower cap and let the mixture work for 15 to 20 minutes, then rinse normally.

2. Honey balm and almond oil

An excellent homemade solution for dry hair is the balm of honey, egg yolks and almond oil, as they allow you to deeply moisturize your hair, in addition to making it stronger due to the action of the proteins and vitamins in the egg yolk.

Ingredients

Preparation mode

Put the honey, almond oil and egg yolk in a bowl and beat with a spoon for a few minutes. Then add the rosemary and lavender essential oils.

The next step is to moisten the hair and apply the homemade solution with your fingers, massaging gently and spreading it from the roots of the hair to the ends. The hair must be wrapped with a plastic cap and must remain in the solution for approximately 30 minutes.

The last step is to rinse the hair well with cold water and apply a shampoo for dry hair, in order to remove the excess balm.

3. Sandalwood and Palmarosa Shampoo

A great natural solution for those with dry hair is the natural sandalwood and palmarosa shampoo, as it acts as a moisturizer, providing more shine and life to the hair strands.

Ingredients

20 drops of sandalwood essential oil;

10 drops of Palmarosa essential oil;

1 tablespoon of vegetable glycerin;

60 ml of neutral shampoo;

60 ml of distilled water.

Preparation mode

Combine the sandalwood and palmarosa essential oils with the vegetable glycerin in a bottle and shake well. Then add shampoo and water and shake again. This shampoo should be applied to the hair with a gentle massage for 3 to 5 minutes, then rinsed off with lukewarm water.

4. Herbal solution with chamomile and marshmallow

This herbal solution should be applied to the hair before shampooing and ensures silky, shiny hair. It is very easy to prepare and its ingredients are chamomile and marshmallow root, which can be easily found.

Ingredients

2 tablespoons of dry chamomile;

2 tablespoons of dried rose petals;

2 tablespoons of dried marshmallow root;

500 ml of water.

Preparation mode

Put the ingredients in a pan and let it boil for a few minutes. Then, let it rest covered and then strain.

Apply approximately 125 ml of this tea before washing your hair, leaving it on for 10 minutes. The rest of the herbal solution can be stored in the refrigerator for up to a maximum of 2 weeks.

5. White rose petal shampoo

The herbs used in the preparation of this natural shampoo have properties that help to smooth and soften dry hair, keeping it shiny, hydrated and healthy.

Ingredients

1 teaspoon of dried elderflower;

1 teaspoon of dry marshmallow;

1 teaspoon of dried white rose petals;

2 tablespoons of shampoo to taste;

125 ml of water.

Preparation mode

Boil all medicinal plants in a closed container and after removing it from the heat, let it infuse for approximately 30 minutes.

After being strained, add the shampoo to the herbal base and stir well. Apply it on wet hair, massaging the hair well, let the shampoo act for ten minutes and rinse. Natural shampoo should be used within a week or it can be stored in the fridge for a maximum of one month.