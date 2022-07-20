Laxative in Pregnancy: When is it safe to use

Laxative use in pregnancy can help relieve constipation and intestinal gas, but it should never be done without a doctor’s advice, as it may not be safe for you and your baby.

Therefore, it is best for pregnant women to try the most natural ways to empty their bowels, such as eating more fiber-rich foods and drinking water, before trying any laxative medication.

When to use a laxative in pregnancy

Laxatives can be used when recommended by the obstetrician, when constipation causes a lot of discomfort in the woman, when fiber consumption and increased water intake have not improved the symptoms of constipation.

Here are some tips on what to eat during pregnancy to help treat constipation.

What is the best laxative?

Some obstetricians recommend oral laxatives, which may take a while to take effect, but are safe to use in pregnancy, such as lactulose (Duphalac, Lactuliv, Colact) for example, which helps to soften stools, facilitating evacuation.

In some cases, the doctor may also recommend the use of a microclyster, which is a kind of suppository, which must be inserted into the anus, having a faster effect and not being absorbed by the body. The most recommended are those based on glycerin, which facilitate the elimination of feces, having a good result even in the oldest and driest feces.

What are the risks of using laxatives in pregnancy?

The main risks of taking very strong laxatives during pregnancy or using milder laxatives for a long time is the fact that some of them can pass to the baby and affect its development, cause dehydration in the pregnant woman or lead to an imbalance of vitamins and minerals. , due to the decrease in its absorption and increase in its elimination through liquid feces, which can affect the development of the baby.

In addition, some laxatives may contain high amounts of sugar or sodium in their formula, which can also lead to changes in blood pressure.