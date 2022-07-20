Dulcolax: what is it for and how to use it

Dulcolax is a drug with laxative action, available in pills, whose active ingredient is the bisacodyl substance, used in the treatment of constipation, in preparing the patient for diagnostic tests, before or after surgical procedures and in cases where it is necessary to facilitate the evacuation.

This medicine performs its laxative effect causing irritation in the intestine and, as a consequence, an increase in bowel movement, helping to eliminate faeces.

Dulcolax is indicated for:

Treatment of constipation;

Preparation for diagnostic tests;

Emptying the bowel before or after surgical procedures;

Cases where it is necessary to facilitate the evacuation.

The recommended dose should be determined by the doctor, depending on the purpose of treatment:

1. Treatment of constipation

Dulcolax should be taken in the evening so that a bowel movement takes place the next morning.

In adults and children over 10 years of age, the recommended dose is 1 to 2 pills (5-10mg) per day, with the lowest dose used as the start of treatment. In children aged 4 to 10 years, the recommended dose is 1 tablet (5mg) per day, but only under medical supervision.

2. Diagnostic and preoperative procedures

The recommended dose for adults is 2 to 4 pills the night before the exam, taken by mouth, and an immediate relief laxative (suppository) the morning of the exam.

In children, the recommended dose is 1 tablet in the evening, taken orally, and an immediate relief laxative (infant suppository) on the morning of the examination.

The onset of action of Dulcolax occurs 6-12 hours after taking the pills.

Some of the most common side effects that can occur during treatment are abdominal cramps, abdominal pain, diarrhea and nausea.

This medication should not be used in people who are hypersensitive to the components of the formula, in people with paralytic ileus, intestinal obstruction, or acute abdominal conditions such as appendicitis, acute inflammation of the intestine and severe abdominal pain with nausea and vomiting, which can be symptoms of serious problems.

In addition, this remedy should not be used by people with severe dehydration, galactose and/or fructose intolerance.

