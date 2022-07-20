4 homemade options to lighten hair with chamomile

Chamomile is a fantastic homemade trick to lighten hair, leaving it with a lighter, golden tone. These home remedies are especially effective on naturally lighter hair, such as yellow-brown or brownish-blond, for example, acting on the hair pigments in the hair.

In addition, chamomile can also be used to lighten body hair, providing greater shine and vitality, without harming the hair or skin. Learn more about chamomile benefits.

1. Homemade chamomile tea

Homemade chamomile tea is a way to use chamomile to lighten hair strands, and to prepare it you need:

Ingredients

1 cup of dried chamomile flowers or 3 or 4 tea bags;

500 ml of boiling water.

Preparation mode

Add the dried chamomile flowers to the boiling water, cover and leave to rest until cool, for approximately 1 hour.

All hair should be rinsed with this strong tea, leaving it on for 20 to 25 minutes, so that it can take effect. After this time, you should wash your hair as usual, ensuring its hydration with a mask or conditioner at the end. This wash should be done regularly, once a week, to enhance and maintain the lightening of the hair strands.

2. Chamomile tea and milk

Chamomile tea made in milk is another excellent option that helps to naturally lighten hair strands, and for its preparation you need:

Ingredients

1 cup of dried chamomile flowers or 3 or 4 tea bags;

1 or 2 glasses of whole milk.

Preparation mode

Boil the milk, remove from the heat and add the chamomile. Cover and let cool completely. This mixture can be placed in a spray bottle, which should be used to apply chamomile tea in milk on the locks of hair. After spraying all the hair, comb it carefully and leave it on for about 20 minutes, using a thermal cap to enhance the effect of the mixture.

3. Herbal shampoo

To emphasize light hair, you can prepare a shampoo with chamomile, calendula and lemon zest, which can be used daily.

Ingredients

125 ml of water;

1 teaspoon of dried chamomile;

1 teaspoon of dried marigold;

1 teaspoon of lemon zest;

2 tablespoons of odorless natural shampoo.

Preparation mode

Boil the water and herbs in a covered container and then remove from the heat and leave to infuse for about 30 minutes. Then, strain and pour into a clean bottle, add the odorless shampoo and shake well. Use within a week or for a month if stored in the refrigerator.

4. Solution to enhance blonde hair

In addition to the previous shampoo, a solution prepared with the same herbs can also be used, which will enhance blonde hair even more.

Ingredients

3 tablespoons of dried chamomile;

3 tablespoons of dried calendula;

500 ml of water;

1 tablespoon of lemon juice.

Preparation mode

Boil the water with the chamomile and calendula in a covered container and then remove from the heat and leave to infuse until cool. Then, strain and pour into a clean container and add the lemon juice and shake well. This solution should be used after washing with the herbal shampoo, pouring about 125 ml into the hair. What is left of this solution can be kept in the refrigerator for up to two weeks.

