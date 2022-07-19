5 simple exercises to improve posture at home

To correct your posture and keep your back aligned, it is recommended to position your head a little further back, but in addition, strengthening your back muscles is also essential to keep your muscles strong and your joints in line with minimal effort.

We indicate below a small series with 5 exercises, 3 strengthening and 2 stretching, which can be performed at home 2 to 3 times a week, to correct posture. These exercises strengthen the postural muscles forming a kind of natural ‘brace’, which is ideal for maintaining good posture.

Exercise 1

The first exercise consists of lying on your stomach with your arms along your body and then you should raise your arms and head off the floor, contracting your back, as shown in the image. It is recommended to repeat slowly, 3 to 5 times.

Exercise 2

Still lying on your stomach, you should place your hands in the same direction as your head and then you should raise your torso off the floor, keeping your arms straight, always looking forward, keeping your neck parallel to the floor and shoulders away from your head.

Exercise 3

From the previous position, you should keep your hands in the same place, but you should sit on your heels, keeping your back stretched. Push your arms against the floor to keep your back as long as possible. Hold this position for 30 seconds to 1 minute.

Exercise 4

The feet and hands do not come out of this position, but you should stretch your legs as far as you can to maintain the pyramid position. Push your back muscles to maintain a good position, and you don’t have to put your heels on the floor. Hold this position for 30 seconds to 1 minute.

Exercise 5

Turning belly up, position your arms as shown in the image and lift your torso off the floor, keeping this position for 30 seconds to 1 minute.

If you prefer to follow the performance of these exercises, watch the video:

What exercises help improve posture?

Practicing balance and muscle strengthening exercises, such as ballet, weight training and horseback riding, is also a great way to correct posture. Other good examples are the different types of dance, Pilates or swimming, for example, because these exercises strengthen the erector spinae, pectoral, abdominal and posterior thigh muscles, which make it easier to maintain the correct posture on a daily basis.

When in addition to bad posture there is back or neck pain, or frequent headache, a consultation with a physical therapist is advised because there are treatments such as RPG, which is Global Postural Reeducation, which is capable of correcting all these situations.