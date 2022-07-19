Heaviness in the head: 7 causes and what to do

The feeling of a heavy head is a relatively common feeling of discomfort, which usually arises due to episodes of sinusitis, low blood pressure, hypoglycemia or after drinking large amounts of alcoholic beverages, for example.

However, when it is accompanied by symptoms such as dizziness and malaise, it can indicate more serious problems, such as labyrinthitis or vision disorders.

Thus, when this sensation is constant and is accompanied by other symptoms, it is recommended to consult a general practitioner or neurologist to investigate the cause by carrying out tests, which can be tomography, magnetic resonance imaging or blood tests. Treatment must be indicated by the doctor and depends on the diagnosis of the disease, however, the use of some medications may be advised to relieve symptoms.

In this way, the main causes of heavy head are:

1. Sinusitis

Sinusitis is an inflammation that happens in the sinuses, which are around the nose and eyes and in the skull region. These sinuses are composed of air and have the function of heating the inspired air, reducing the weight of the skull and projecting the voice, however, when they become inflamed, due to infection or allergy, they accumulate secretion.

The accumulation of secretion in these areas leads to the appearance of the sensation that the head is heavy and other symptoms such as stuffy nose, yellow or greenish secretion, cough, burning eyes and even fever. See more on how to confirm the diagnosis of sinusitis.

What to do: when these symptoms appear, a family doctor or otolaryngologist should be consulted to recommend medications to relieve pain, to reduce inflammation, and antibiotics if the sinusitis is caused by bacteria. It is also important to drink plenty of fluids and rinse the nostrils with saline solution, as this helps to soften and eliminate the secretions accumulated in the sinuses. Check out how to do a nasal wash for sinusitis.

2. Low pressure

Low blood pressure, also known as hypotension, is a condition that happens when blood pressure gets too low and this is due to reduced blood flow to the heart. Generally, pressure is considered low when values ​​are less than 90 x 60 mmHg, better known as 9 over 6.

The symptoms of this change can be heavy head, blurred vision, dizziness and nausea and happen because of the lack of oxygen in the brain. The causes of low blood pressure can be diverse, such as sudden changes in position, use of antihypertensive drugs, hormonal changes, anemia or infections.

What to do: In most cases, low blood pressure resolves by laying the person down and elevating the legs, however, if the values ​​are very low, it is necessary to seek medical attention quickly, as it may be necessary to apply medication or perform procedures to normalize the pressure.

People who have high blood pressure and use medication should be monitored by a doctor, as, in some cases, low blood pressure can be a side effect of antihypertensive drugs. Here’s what to do when your blood pressure is low and how to avoid it.

3. Hypoglycemia

Hypoglycemia is characterized by a decrease in blood sugar levels, usually below 70 mg/dl and this is verified through a capillary blood glucose test. This situation causes symptoms such as dizziness, nausea, drowsiness, blurred vision, cold sweat and heavy head and in severe situations, it can lead to fainting and loss of consciousness. Check out more other symptoms of hypoglycemia.

Symptoms of hypoglycemia can develop after a person fasts for a long time, does physical activity without food, drinks alcohol excessively, increases the dose of medication to control diabetes on their own, uses fast-acting insulin without having eaten, or uses some types of medicinal plants such as aloe and ginseng.

What to do: when symptoms of hypoglycemia appear, it is necessary to immediately consume foods and drinks with a high sugar content, such as honey, box juice or you can dissolve 1 tablespoon of sugar in a glass of water. In cases where the person faints and becomes unconscious, the SAMU should be called immediately on 192.

4. Vision problems

Some vision problems cause a heavy head and other symptoms such as blurred vision, sensitivity to light, tremor, redness and watery eyes. These problems can be caused by different reasons, from genetic causes to habits or lifestyle, with the most common changes known as myopia, hyperopia and astigmatism. See more about common vision problems.

What to do: the diagnosis of vision problems is made by an ophthalmologist and the main treatment is the use of glasses with prescription lenses. However, some habits can alleviate symptoms and help improve vision, such as wearing sunglasses to avoid the harmful effects of ultraviolet rays and avoiding spending too much time in front of a TV or computer screen.

5. Use of medication

The use of some types of medication can lead to the appearance of a heavy headache and dizziness, and these medications can be, for example, antidepressants, anxiolytics and tranquilizers. Usually, the drugs used to treat depression cause heavy headaches at the beginning of treatment, but over time this symptom disappears, as the body gets used to it, so it is important not to abandon treatment in the first few days.

What to do: if taking medication of this type, or any other, and this causes the appearance of a heavy head, dizziness and nausea, it is necessary to inform the doctor who made the prescription and follow all the recommendations that are made.

6. Labyrinthitis

Labyrinthitis is inflammation of the labyrinth, the organ that is inside the ear and responsible for the balance of the body. This inflammation can be caused by viruses, bacteria, allergies or high blood pressure, however, they do not always have a specific cause. See more other causes of labyrinthitis.

This condition leads to the appearance of symptoms such as a heavy head, dizziness, imbalance, hearing problems and vertigo, which is the sensation that objects are spinning. These symptoms are very similar to what happens in motion sickness, which is motion sickness, which is very common in people traveling by boat or plane.

What to do: if these symptoms are very frequent, it is necessary to consult an otorhinolaryngologist to indicate the performance of some tests to define the correct diagnosis and indicate the most appropriate treatment, which in most cases consists of the use of medications, such as dramin, meclin and labirin, to relieve symptoms.

7. Stress and Anxiety

Stress and anxiety are feelings that cause fear, nervousness, excessive and anticipated worry that are linked to a specific situation or can just be a sign of habits and lifestyles that involve carrying out many tasks in everyday life and little time for leisure activities.

The most common symptoms of stress and anxiety are a racing heart, heavy head, cold sweat and problems concentrating, and they can get worse over time if left untreated. See more other symptoms of stress and anxiety and how to control them.

What to do: to relieve the effects of stress and anxiety in everyday life, it is important to adopt measures that promote well-being and follow up with a psychologist, do acupuncture, meditation and physical activities. When symptoms do not disappear even with lifestyle changes and leisure activities, it is necessary to consult a psychiatrist, who may recommend the use of antidepressant and anxiolytic drugs.

Check out the video on how to manage stress and anxiety:

when to go to the doctor

It is important to seek medical attention quickly if, in addition to the feeling of a heavy head, other symptoms such as:

Loss of consciousness;

High fever;

Numbness on one side of the body;

Difficulty speaking and walking;

Seizures;

Purple fingertips;

Asymmetrical face;

Slurred speech or memory loss.

These symptoms indicate serious conditions and some diseases, such as stroke, and so to avoid complications and start treatment quickly, you should call the SAMU ambulance, on 192 or go to the emergency room of a hospital.