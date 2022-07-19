The fertile period in men only ends around age 60, when their testosterone levels decrease and sperm production decreases. But despite this, there are cases of men over 60 who manage to get a woman pregnant. That’s because, although sperm production slows, it doesn’t stop completely until the end of a man’s life.

This causes men to have a constant fertile period, from the beginning of puberty, unlike women. The woman, despite being prepared to become pregnant from her first menstruation, the menarche, only becomes pregnant during a small fertile period of each month. This period lasts approximately 6 days and only happens once a month, stopping when menopause begins.

Up to what age is a man fertile?

A man’s fertility begins, on average, at age 12, which is the age when the male sex organs are mature and capable of producing sperm. Thus, if there is no change that interferes with the process of sperm production, the fertile period of the man lasts until the so-called andropause, which corresponds to the menopause that occurs in women.

The symptoms of andropause usually appear between the ages of 50 and 60 and are characterized by a decrease in testosterone production, which directly interferes with the ability to produce sperm. However, this can be controlled through hormone replacement of testosterone, which should be done as directed by the doctor.

Despite the decrease in testosterone concentration over time, the production of viable spermatozoa can still occur, thus being fertile.

How to assess fertility

A man’s fertility can be verified through some laboratory tests that inform the ability to produce sperm, as well as their characteristics. Thus, urology may request the performance of:

, in which semen characteristics are evaluated, such as viscosity, pH, amount of sperm per ml of semen, shape, motility and concentration of live sperm. Thus, the doctor can indicate whether the man is fertile or if infertility is due to insufficient sperm production or production of less viable sperm; testosterone dosage as this hormone is responsible for stimulating the production of sperm, being, therefore, directly related to the reproductive capacity of men;

as this hormone is responsible for stimulating the production of sperm, being, therefore, directly related to the reproductive capacity of men; post-coital testwhich checks the sperm’s ability to swim through the cervical mucus, which is the mucus responsible for lubricating the woman, and thus fertilize the egg.

In addition to these tests, the urologist may request an ultrasound of the testicles in order to check for any changes in this organ that could interfere with male fertility. Learn more about tests to check male fertility.