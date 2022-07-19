Sweet almond oil benefits and how to use it

Sweet almond oil is an excellent skin nourisher and moisturizer, especially for those with dry and dehydrated skin, and can also be used to moisturize baby’s skin. This oil can be applied to the skin after a shower or diluted in a moisturizer to soften, hydrate and tone the skin.

Sweet almond oil also serves to improve skin elasticity and can be used by pregnant women to prevent stretch marks during pregnancy.

In addition, this oil can also be used on the hair, to moisturize, give shine and prevent the hair from drying out, and it can even be used on the nails, to moisturize the cuticles and make them less visible.

How to use

Sweet almond oil can be used as follows:

1. Baby skin hydration

Sweet almond oil can be used on the baby, after bathing, to moisturize and soften the skin, as it is a natural oil, which has no perfume and, therefore, does not cause allergies in the baby’s skin.

To use sweet almond oil on baby, just dilute some of the oil in the baby’s moisturizing cream and apply some of the mixture on your skin, after bathing, giving a massage.

2. Prevention of stretch marks in pregnancy

Sweet almond oil can also be used to prevent stretch marks in pregnancy, as it is moisturizing and promotes skin elasticity, preventing the formation of stretch marks as the belly skin stretches.

Pregnant women should dilute sweet almond oil in the stretch mark cream and apply to the skin of the body after bathing, especially in places where stretch marks often appear. To take advantage of the effects of the oil, it must be applied every day in the areas most prone to the appearance of stretch marks.

3. Hair hydration

Sweet almond oil can be used to moisturize and add shine to dry, brittle hair. To do this, just make a mask with sweet almond oil and apply it to your hair, before applying the shampoo.

Another alternative is to apply a few drops of oil only on the ends, after drying, or before going to sleep, leaving it on overnight.

4. Nail and cuticle treatment

Sweet almond oil can be used to strengthen nails and to smooth and moisturize cuticles, helping to improve their appearance.

To enjoy its benefits, just heat up some sweet almond oil, dip your fingertips in the oil for 10 minutes and push your cuticles back. An alternative can be to apply the oil to the nails and cuticles before going to sleep, leaving it on overnight.

5. Skin nutrition and hydration

Sweet almond oil can also be used daily, to hydrate and nourish the skin of the body, leaving it softer. A good tip is to add a few drops of the oil to the moisturizer before applying it on the body.

