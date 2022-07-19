Alfalfa: what is it, what is it for and how to use it

Alfalfa is a medicinal plant, also known as True Alfalfa, Purple-flowered Alfalfa or Meadow Melga that is very nutritious, helping to improve the functioning of the intestine, reduce fluid retention and relieve the symptoms of menopause, for example.

Alfalfa’s scientific name is Medicago sativa and can be found in its natural form in health food stores, compounding pharmacies and in some street markets, or in its prepared form for salads in some markets and supermarkets.

What is Alfalfa for?

Alfalfa is rich in protein, fiber, vitamins and minerals, in addition to having diuretic, digestive, calming, depurative, antianemic, antioxidant and lipid-lowering properties. Thus, alfalfa can be used for:

Assist in the treatment of anxiety and stress, as it also has a calming action;

Combat poor digestion and constipation;

Decrease fluid retention, due to its diuretic action. In addition, by increasing the volume of urine, it can favor the elimination of microorganisms that may be in the urinary tract, being, therefore, effective in the prevention of urinary infections;

Fight anemia, as it has iron salts in its composition that are very well absorbed by the body, preventing anemia;

Regulation of cholesterol levels in the blood, since it has a lipid-lowering agent, being able to reduce the level of total cholesterol;

Promotes a detox of the body, eliminating toxins from the body.

In addition, alfalfa is rich in phytoestrogens, which are substances with estrogen-like activity, and are therefore effective in relieving menopausal symptoms, for example.

How to use Alfalfa

Alfalfa is a very nutritious sprout, low in calories, which has a delicate flavor and should be consumed raw, thus taking advantage of all its nutrients and benefits. In this way, alfalfa leaves and roots can be consumed in salads, soups, as a filling for natural sandwiches and in the form of juice or teas, for example.

Alfalfa tea

One of the ways to consume alfalfa is through tea, using about 20 mg of dry leaves and plant roots in 500 ml of boiling water. Leave for about 5 minutes and then strain and drink up to 3 times a day.

Contraindications for consumption of Alfalfa

Alfalfa consumption is not recommended for people with autoimmune diseases, such as Systemic Lupus Erythematosus and people who are being treated with anticoagulants, such as Aspirin or Warfarin, for example. In addition, pregnant or lactating women should also not consume alfalfa, as it can alter the menstrual cycle and milk production.

Although no side effects related to Alfalfa have been described, it is important that its consumption is done according to the nutritionist’s orientation, as this way it is possible to obtain the maximum benefits that this medicinal plant can offer.