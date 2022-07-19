How to relieve the feeling of dizziness and vertigo at home

During an attack of dizziness or vertigo, what you should do is keep your eyes open and stare at a stationary point ahead. This is an excellent strategy to combat dizziness or vertigo within minutes.

However, those who suffer from constant bouts of dizziness or vertigo should consult a general practitioner to try to understand if there is any cause for this symptom, in order to start a more specific treatment, which may include the use of medication, physiotherapy sessions or daily exercises that can be done at home.

These exercises and techniques may be indicated to treat the feeling of dizziness or vertigo caused by problems such as labyrinthitis, Menière’s syndrome or benign paroxysmal vertigo. See the top 7 causes of constant dizziness.

Exercises to relieve dizziness/vertigo at home

Great examples of exercises that can be performed at home, every day, to prevent the onset of dizziness and vertigo are those of eye pursuit, such as:

1. Sideways head movement: sit and hold an object with one hand, positioning it in front of the eyes with the arm stretched out. Then, open the arm to the side, and follow the movement with the eyes and head. Repeat 10 times only for one side and then repeat the exercise for the other side;

two. Up and down head movement: sit and hold an object with one hand and position it in front of the eyes with the arm stretched out. Then, the object must be moved up and down, for 10 times, following the movement with the head;

3. Sideways eye movement: hold an object with one hand, positioning it in front of the eyes. Then move the arm to the side and, with the head still, follow the object with the eyes only. Repeat 10 times for each side;

4. Far and near eye movement: stretch the arm in front of the eyes, holding an object. Then, fix the object with the eyes and slowly bring the object closer to the eyes until it is 1 palm away. Zoom out and zoom in on the object 10 times.

Check out these and other tips in the following video:

Physiotherapy technique for dizziness/vertigo

There are also some techniques that can be performed by the physical therapist to reposition the calcium crystals inside the inner ear, which contribute to the relief of dizziness or vertigo, stopping the feeling of discomfort in a few minutes.

One of the most used techniques is the Apley maneuver, which consists of:

The person lies on his back with his head out of bed, extending approximately 45º and keeping it that way for 30 seconds; Turn your head to the side and maintain the position for another 30 seconds; The person must turn the body to the same side as the head and remain there for 30 seconds; Then the person should lift the body from the bed, but keep the head turned to the same side for another 30 seconds; Finally, the person should turn their head forward, and remain still with their eyes open for a few more seconds.

This maneuver should not be performed in case of cervical disc herniation, for example. And it is not recommended to do these movements alone, because the movement of the head must be performed passively, that is, by another person. Ideally, this treatment should be done by a professional such as a physical therapist or speech therapist, because these professionals are qualified to perform this type of treatment.

How much to take medicine for dizziness/vertigo

The general practitioner, neurologist or otolaryngologist may recommend taking medication for vertigo, according to its cause. In case of labyrinthitis, for example, you may need to take Flunarizine Hydrochloride, Cinnarizine or Meclizine Hydrochloride. In the case of Menière’s syndrome, the use of medicines that reduce vertigo, such as Dimenidrato, Betahistine or Hydrochlorothiazide, may be indicated. When the cause is only benign paroxysmal vertigo, medication is not required.