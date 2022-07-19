Hair Loss: Best home remedies

Some great options for home remedies to prevent hair loss, in men and women, are aloe and wheat germ, as they have properties that help keep hair stronger and healthier, preventing hair loss.

This home treatment should be followed for at least 3 weeks to assess its benefits. If hair loss persists, you should consult a dermatologist, as there are several causes for the problem, such as anemia or dermatitis, and treatment varies according to the cause of hair loss.

Here’s how to prepare homemade recipes:

1. Aloe Vera against hair loss

An excellent home remedy for hair loss is to apply a solution made with aloe, a plant also known as Aloe vera, as it has great moisturizing power that strengthens the hair, preventing its fall and promoting growth.

Ingredients

1 aloe leaf

1/2 glass of water

Preparation mode

Mix the ingredients in the blender and then apply a little bit all over the scalp, with the help of a small piece of cotton. Leave it on for 24 hours and then wash your hair normally.

This hair loss remedy can be repeated every 15 days. There is no need to wear a shower cap, rub or heat as it can cause skin irritation.

2. Wheat germ vitamin

The consumption of wheat germ is a great home remedy to treat hair loss due to its nutrients, and in addition to being able to add a little wheat germ to the salad, soup or meat sauce on your plate, you can opt for following recipe:

Ingredients

1 spoon of wheat germ

1 cup of natural yogurt

half carrot

honey to taste

Preparation mode

Blend the ingredients in a blender or mixer and drink daily. It is recommended to consume 2 tablespoons of wheat germ per day for best results.

3. Massage with essential oils

A great natural solution for hair loss is a hydrating massage with a blend of rosemary and lavender essential oils.

Ingredients

3 drops of rosemary essential oil

3 drops of lavender essential oil

2 spoons of hair massage cream

Preparation mode

Add all ingredients in a bowl and mix well. Apply the natural solution to your scalp, massaging gently. After this procedure, leave it on for 10 to 20 minutes, then rinse the scalp well and wash the hair with a shampoo of your choice.

Rosemary essential oil is used to stimulate blood circulation in the scalp, thus preventing hair loss, while the other 2 components of the home remedy act as calming and astringent. Washing with essential oils should be done at least once a week for the treatment to be carried out effectively.

Here’s another recipe to prevent hair loss and strengthen hair: