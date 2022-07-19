What is schizotypal personality disorder and how to treat it

Schizotypal personality disorder is marked by a reduced capacity for intimate relationships, in which the person feels great discomfort in relating to others, due to social and interpersonal deficits, distorted ways of processing information and eccentric behavior.

People with this disorder have a higher risk of suffering from depression, anxiety, problems in relationships with others, problems with alcohol and drugs, schizophrenia, psychotic episodes or even suicide attempts, so treatment should be done as soon as they arise. the first symptoms.

This disorder usually appears in adulthood and the treatment consists of psychotherapy sessions and medication administration, which must be prescribed by the psychiatrist.

what are the symptoms

According to the DSM, Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, the characteristic symptoms that can occur in a person with schizotypal personality disorder are:

Reference ideas, which describe phenomena in which the person experiences coincidences and believes that these have a strong personal meaning;

Bizarre beliefs or magical thinking, which influence behavior and which do not conform to the norms of the individual’s subculture;

Unusual perceptual experiences, including somatic illusions, which are characterized by false beliefs that a part of the body is diseased or malfunctioning;

Bizarre thinking and speech;

Mistrust of others or paranoid ideation;

Inappropriate and restrained affect;

Odd, peculiar, or eccentric appearance or behavior;

Lack of close friends or confidants other than closest family members;

Excessive social anxiety that does not diminish with familiarity and tends to be associated with paranoid fears rather than negative self-judgments.

Possible causes

It is not known for sure what is at the origin of schizotypal personality disorder, but it is thought that it may be related to hereditary and environmental factors, and childhood experiences can have a great influence on the person’s personality.

Also, the risk of developing this personality disorder is higher in people who have family members with schizophrenia or other personality disorders.

How is the treatment done?

Generally, the treatment of schizotypal personality disorder consists of psychotherapy sessions and medication administration, such as antipsychotics, mood stabilizers, antidepressants or anxiolytics.