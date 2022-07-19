11 signs that may indicate heart problems

Some heart diseases can be suspected through some signs and symptoms, such as shortness of breath, easy tiredness, palpitations, swelling in the ankles or chest pain, for example, it is recommended to go to the cardiologist if the symptoms persist for several days. , get worse over time, or come on very often.

Most heart diseases do not appear suddenly, but develop over time and, therefore, it is common for symptoms to be less evident and may even be confused with other factors, such as lack of physical preparation. This is why many heart diseases are only discovered after routine tests, such as the electrocardiogram (ECG) or stress test.

Still, people who are attentive to their own body may be able to identify small changes that indicate that some heart disease is developing, helping with early diagnosis. If you think you may have a heart problem, please select what you are feeling to find out what your risk is:

Regardless of the test result, it is recommended that you consult a cardiologist, who will be able to evaluate the entire clinical history and request other important tests to assess heart health, such as electrocardiogram, echocardiogram and blood tests.

Who is at greatest risk of heart disease

The main factors that increase the risk of developing some type of heart disease are:

Having uncontrolled high blood pressure;

have high cholesterol;

Having uncontrolled diabetes;

Suffer from obesity;

Eating an unhealthy diet, especially high in fat or sugar;

Not doing regular physical activity.

In addition, the use of some substances, especially tobacco and alcohol, is also an important factor in the development of heart problems, as they increase blood pressure and can cause damage to blood vessels.

What is your risk of having a heart attack?

Sedentary people, who are overweight and who have high cholesterol and triglycerides, have a greater risk of suffering from serious situations, such as a heart attack. Enter your data, and see if you are at high or low risk of having a heart attack, and also what you should do in each situation:

To improve cardiovascular health, it is recommended to consume garlic daily, because it reduces cholesterol and high blood pressure, protecting from problems such as atherosclerosis and heart attack. A good way to consume garlic is to soak a clove of garlic in a glass overnight and drink this garlic water in the morning.

What tests assess heart health

Whenever there is a suspicion of having some type of heart problem, it is very important to consult a cardiologist so that tests are carried out to help identify if there is indeed a disease that needs to be treated.

Confirmation of heart problems can be done through tests that evaluate the shape and function of the heart, such as a chest X-ray, electrocardiogram, echocardiogram or the stress test, for example.

In addition, the cardiologist may also recommend performing blood tests, such as troponin, myoglobin and CK-MB levels, which may be altered during a heart attack, for example. Learn more about tests to assess heart function.

How to prevent heart disease

To prevent heart disease, it is recommended to eat a healthy diet with little salt, sugar and also little fat, in addition to the regular practice of physical exercises. Those who don’t have free time should make wise choices, such as avoiding the elevator and climbing stairs, not using the remote control and getting up to change the TV channel and other attitudes that make the body work harder and spend more energy.