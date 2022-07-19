Diet for Psoriasis: What to Eat and What to Avoid

Diet helps to complement the treatment of psoriasis because it helps to reduce the frequency with which the attacks appear, as well as the severity of the lesions that appear on the skin, also controlling the inflammation and irritation typical of psoriasis.

It is important to include foods rich in omega 3, fiber, fruits and vegetables in the daily diet, as they are rich in antioxidants and have an anti-inflammatory effect on the body, allowing the severity of crises to be reduced. Therefore, the ideal is to seek guidance from a nutritionist so that adaptations are made in the diet according to the needs of each person.

allowed foods

Foods that are allowed and can be eaten more regularly include:

1. Whole Grains

These foods are considered low glycemic carbohydrates, as well as being sources of fiber, vitamins and minerals. Foods with a low glycemic index can reduce the inflammatory condition and, consequently, the symptoms of psoriasis.

Examples: whole-grain breads, whole-grain or egg-based pasta, brown or parabolized rice, corn, oatmeal.

2. Pisces

Fish are sources of omega 3 and 6 polyunsaturated fatty acids that have high anti-inflammatory activity, as well as being rich in B vitamins, vitamin A and minerals such as selenium. This helps to reduce the appearance of plaques, erythema, scaling and itching.

Examples: give preference to tuna, sardines, trout or salmon.

3. Seeds

In addition to being rich in fiber, they also offer a good supply of vitamins and minerals, such as vitamin E, selenium and magnesium, for example. The seeds also help to prevent the inflammatory process and reduce symptoms of the disease.

Examples: sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, linseed, chia among others

4. Fruits

Varying fruit consumption a day increases the amount of fiber in the diet as well as ensuring a good intake of vitamins and minerals, such as B vitamins, vitamins C and E, potassium, magnesium and even flavonoids. The consumption of vitamins helps to repair the damage caused to the skin.

Examples: orange, lemon, acerola, kiwi, banana, avocado, mango, papaya, grape, blackberry, raspberry.

5. Vegetables and greens

They offer a good supply of fiber, and are sources of vitamin A, vitamin C and folic acid. These act as antioxidants, decreasing inflammation and consequently the symptoms of psoriasis.

Examples: carrots, sweet potatoes, beets, spinach, kale and broccoli.

6. Oils and Olive Oils

Oils and olive oils are a good source of polyunsaturated fatty acids, the good fat that helps to reduce the inflammatory process. Some of them are still sources of vitamin E such as vegetable oils.

Examples: extra virgin olive oil, sunflower oil, wheat germ oil.

Foods that should be avoided

Foods that should be avoided are those that stimulate increased inflammation, increasing the emergence of new crises or worsening symptoms such as itching and skin irritation. So you should avoid:

Red meats and fried foods: these foods increase the consumption of saturated fat and cholesterol, favoring inflammation and increasing the chance of triggering the disease.

these foods increase the consumption of saturated fat and cholesterol, favoring inflammation and increasing the chance of triggering the disease. Sugar and white flour: sweets, white breads and cookies. They are considered high glycemic index carbohydrates, and the higher the glycemic index of the diet, the greater the risk of developing inflammatory diseases, such as psoriasis.

sweets, white breads and cookies. They are considered high glycemic index carbohydrates, and the higher the glycemic index of the diet, the greater the risk of developing inflammatory diseases, such as psoriasis. Embedded and processed foods: foods with many additives, industrialized and sausages, such as ham, sausages, salami, among others, should be avoided. This keeps the body free of toxins, which can lead to healthier skin with fewer injuries.

In addition, alcoholic beverages should also be avoided, as they can increase itching and make it difficult to properly absorb medications prescribed by the doctor for the treatment of psoriasis.

3 day menu example

Below is an example of a menu that can be followed to help prevent the onset of psoriasis:

Snack Day 1 Day 2 Day 3 Breakfast 2 whole-grain pancakes with peanut butter and chopped fruit 2 slices of wholemeal bread with 2 slices of white cheese + 1 orange Oatmeal porridge with skimmed milk and a tablespoon of chia + seed mix Morning snack ½ papaya + 1 col. (soup) oat 1 apple 1 low-fat yogurt with 1 tablespoon of flaxseeds and 6 walnuts Lunch dinner 1 grilled chicken fillet with half a cup of brown rice and half a cup of beans, accompanied by a salad of lettuce, cucumber, tomato and seasoned with 1 tablespoon of olive oil + 1 slice of pineapple Wholemeal pasta with tuna accompanied by broccoli and carrot salad seasoned with 1 tablespoon of olive oil + 1 slice of melon Cooked fish with vegetables + half a cup of brown rice + vegetable salad dressed with extra virgin olive oil + 1 pear Afternoon snack 1 glass of natural yogurt smoothie with strawberries and banana + 1 tablespoon of chia seeds Avocado Cream with Onions and Peppers + 2 Wholemeal Toasts 1 banana with cinnamon

The amounts indicated on the menu vary according to age, sex, physical activity and whether the person has any associated disease or not, and therefore, it is important that the nutritionist is consulted for a complete evaluation and a plan to be established. adequate nutrition to the person’s needs.

Watch the video and learn more about home care you can have for treating psoriasis skin: