How should treatment for anorexia be?

Treatment for anorexia nervosa mainly includes group, family and behavioral therapies, as well as a personalized diet and taking food supplements, to combat the nutritional deficiencies caused by the disease that prevent the person from eating properly.

In addition, it may be necessary to take antidepressant medication prescribed by a psychiatrist, and in the most severe cases, hospitalization may be necessary for the placement of a nasogastric tube to ensure correct nutrition.

1. How to eat

Nutritional treatment for anorexia nervosa aims to help the person eat a more adequate diet to keep the body healthy and avoid diseases.

During treatment, it is important to have several consultations with a nutritionist to carry out an adequate food plan with the aim of replacing the vitamins and minerals that may be lacking in the body for a healthy life.

In some cases, the doctor or nutritionist may indicate the use of multivitamin supplements, such as Centrum, which help to replace vitamins and minerals that are not being ingested in sufficient quantities through food. These types of supplements can be taken for about 3 months, after which the need for their use should be reassessed.

Supplements do not have calories and therefore do not gain weight, but they should not be taken as a substitute for a healthy diet with the amount of calories needed to regain health.

Nutritional treatment thus helps to avoid or treat the consequences of lack of food, such as thin hair, hair loss, weak nails, constipation or dry skin, for example. Here are some tips from our nutritionist:

2. Therapy

Being accompanied by a psychologist is also a very important part of the treatment to overcome anorexia nervosa because this professional can use strategies to raise awareness of the correct body image, and help the person to find the root of their problems and the possible solutions that they can adopt.

Consultations should be held at least once a week, indefinitely, until the person can have a better relationship with their image and overcome the cause of the disorder, which also promotes well-being.

In some cases, group therapy may also be indicated, in which several people with the same disorder share their experiences, which generates empathy and a desire to help other people, which also ends up helping in the treatment itself.

3. Medicines

The use of medication is only indicated for people who have other psychological disorders that can influence anorexia, such as anxiety and depression, for example. Thus, if the psychologist identifies the need to use medication, he can refer the person to the psychiatrist, who must prescribe the necessary medication to favor the treatment of anorexia and promote the person’s well-being.

It is important that the medication is used according to the psychiatrist’s recommendation, and it is also important that regular consultations are carried out to verify that the medication is having the desired effect or if it is necessary to adjust the dose.

How long will the treatment take

The duration of treatment for anorexia nervosa is very individual, as it depends on many factors, such as the person’s general state of health, mental health and commitment to following the nutritionist’s guidelines, in addition to taking the medication properly and actively participating in psychotherapy sessions. .

It is normal to have some relapses, and the person thinks about abandoning the treatment because they think they are gaining too much weight, and that they will not be accepted socially, so all family and friends need to support the person during treatment.

Signs of improvement and worsening

Not going more than 3 and a half hours without eating, having more hydrated and stronger hair, nails and skin, reaching a healthy weight and having family meals are signs that the treatment for anorexia is being effective, however it is important that psychological follow-up is maintained to avoid relapses.

On the other hand, when the treatment is not followed according to the guidelines, the person may show some signs of worsening, such as going long periods without eating, not having family meals, missing therapy, continuing to lose weight or even having lack of energy for daily activities such as bathing.