Fleet enema: what it is, what it is for and how to use it

The fleet enema is a micro-enema that contains monosodium phosphate dihydrate and disodium phosphate, substances that stimulate intestinal functioning and eliminate its contents, being therefore very suitable for cleaning the intestines or trying to resolve cases of constipation.

This enema can be used in adults and children over 3 years old, as long as it is recommended by the pediatrician, and can be purchased in conventional pharmacies in the form of a small bottle with 133 ml.

Price

The price of this enema can vary between 10 and 15 reais for each vial, depending on the region.

what is it for

The fleet enema is indicated to treat constipation and to clean the intestines, pre and postpartum, pre and post-operatively and in preparation for diagnostic tests such as colonoscopy.

How to use

To use this enema it is recommended:

Lie on your side on your left side and bend your knees; Remove the cap from the enema bottle and put Vaseline on the tip; Introduce the tip into the anus slowly, towards the navel; Squeeze the bottle to release the liquid; Remove the tip of the bottle and wait between 2 to 5 minutes until you feel the urge to have a bowel movement.

During the application of the liquid, if there is an increase in pressure and difficulty introducing the rest, it is advisable to remove the bottle, since forcing the liquid to enter can cause damage to the intestinal wall.

Possible side effects

It can cause severe abdominal pain moments before a bowel movement. If there is no evacuation after using this enema, it is advisable to consult the doctor, as there may be an intestinal problem that needs to be correctly diagnosed and treated.

who shouldn’t use

It is recommended not to use this enema in cases of suspected appendicitis, ulcerative colitis, liver failure, kidney problems, heart failure, high blood pressure, bowel obstruction or allergy to the components of the formula.

In pregnancy, this enema can be used with the guidance of the obstetrician.

See also how to make a natural enema at home.